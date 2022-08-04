Rachel Recchia is falling for one of her suitors. In an exclusive sneak peek clip of the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot bonds with Aven during their dinner together.

"I've been really looking forward to this date with you for a while now, and I would love to hear more about you, and your life, and what makes you the way you are," she tells him.

"I told you when we first met, stability is a big thing for me. You want to have a stable relationship with both of your parents, but I didn't get to see Mom that often," he shares. "Me and my mom got really close when I got older, because of all the time we didn't have when I was younger."

With that, Aven pulls out a bracelet that his mom made for him and offers it to Rachel.

"Kind of seeing how these last couple weeks have been tough for you, I think if you hold onto it for a while, maybe it will turn your experience and all this around," Aven says as he hands her the item.

"You are turning this around," she says with a smile.

In a confessional, Rachel expands on her positive feelings toward the sales executive.

"Truly, I could easily see myself falling in love with Aven, and I feel like I'm almost there," she gushes.

The sweet moment with Aven is definitely among the high points for Rachel, who's dealt with rejection and drama during her time as the Bachelorette. When ET spoke with Rachel earlier this week, she opened up about why she stuck things out, despite telling the cameras several times that she wanted to quit the show.

"I think people really just do see the highlight reel of our emotions," she told ET. "... Ultimately, I'm having these low moments, but I'm also having amazing ones and great dates. So always in the back of my mind, even if I'm having a hard moment and I'm doubting myself, I always remember the relationships that I have waiting and that's ultimately always still worth it to stay."

As for if the ups and downs were all worth it in the end, Rachel told ET of the experience, "I wouldn't trade this for the world."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.

