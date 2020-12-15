Hometowns are here! And by here, we mean at La Quinta.

Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette will see Tayshia Adams get to know her final four better by forcing them to try to simulate their hometowns on set at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, because the coronavirus is still a thing.

Ben, Ivan, Zac and Brendan will do their best to give Tayshia a better idea of what life with them would be like and introduce her to their families as her journey to find love continues -- and according to Chris Harrison, it gets quite emotional.

"These are moms and dads and friends that aren't used to stepping onto our stage and so it was a very vulnerable, almost uncomfortable feeling because they were walking into the lights, the cameras and our moment," he told ET last week. "It's a very different hometowns than you've ever seen before."

"These guys are in deep and it says a lot about her," the host added. "It's only going to get more difficult, more emotional as we go on."

ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when the episode kicks off for a play-by-play of everything that goes down.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

