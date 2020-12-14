The Bachelorette has reached its final stretch -- so it's time for The Men Tell All! The guys Tayshia Adams sent home (and one she didn't... yes, Yosef will be there) will reunite to tell their side of the story.

But first, Tayshia has to dwindle down her group. Monday's special episode will kick off with eight men -- Blake, Riley, Zac, Ben, Ivan, Brendan, Noah and Bennett, who surprised Tayshia with his return on last week's episode. Before picking her final four for hometown dates, Tayshia will have to figure that whole situation out.

Host Chris Harrison told ET that fans can expect a "more honest" Men Tell All, as the returning group is more selective, due to the challenges of reuniting everyone during the pandemic.

"It made it more honest, it made it more open," he said. "You're hearing from the people that were really there when it mattered."

ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates.

The Bachelorette airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

