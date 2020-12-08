Hometowns are coming up onThe Bachelorette -- so it's time for Tayshia Adams to make some tough decisions.

This week's episode of the ABC dating show will pick up where we left off, with Noah and Bennett's surprise two-on-one before the cocktail party. Our Bachelorette knows this show's not big enough for the two of them, so one of them has to go.

Then, with the drama put to bed, Tayshia can focus on diving deeper with the remaining suitors. She'll get to know them better through a lie detector test, where Zac seemingly admits to cheating. And after last week's emotional reveals, another man will open up to Tayshia about a secret he's never told anyone else -- but it could lead to a big breakthrough.

ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Next week, The Bachelorette will air Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

