Tayshia Adams in a wedding dress, JoJo Fletcher filling in for Chris Harrison and Noah and Bennett going head to head -- it's all happening this week on The Bachelorette!

After threatening to send guys home for questioning her integrity, cutting the cocktail party short and heading straight to the rose ceremony last week, Tayshia's ready to start this week fresh. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode, Tayshia admits to JoJo that she's "falling for multiple people" -- and wants to make sure she handles it all properly.

JoJo warns Tayshia not to self-sabotage during the process, and it seems like she takes her advice. In an interview with ET last month, Tayshia said she really "leaned into the journey" and got vulnerable... and fell in love with multiple people as a result.

ET will be live blogging each step of Tayshia's journey -- circle back when this week's episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates of everything that goes down.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

