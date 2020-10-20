The competition for Clare Crawley's heart officially starts on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. While Clare thinks she may have already found her husband in contestant Dale, this week, she'll test the waters with her very first dates of the season.

On the agenda is her first one-on-one date, a spicy group date and little game of strip dodgeball. And while Yosef survived the drama on night one, this week may be another story. The contestant is seen in promos calling Clare's actions "completely unacceptable." Is he the guy who yells he expected more from the "oldest Bachelorette"? We'll find out soon!

ET will be live blogging this week's episode. Circle back when it kicks off for minute-by-minute updates on everything that goes down.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

