'The Bachelorette': ET Will Be Live Blogging Tayshia Adams' Night One!

Tayshia Adams, we're ready for you! After stepping in for Clare Clawley on last week's episode of The Bachelorette, it's officially Tayshia's time to shine.

With Clare engaged to the man of her dreams ahead of schedule, Tayshia has taken the reigns. She'll meet the men for the first time on Tuesday night's episode of the ABC dating show -- all 16 of them... plus a few extras.

"There's some new faces and it's going to get really juicy the second that happens," Tayshia told ET on Monday, confirming that new suitors will be added to the mix. "Just wait and see."

The Orange County native also revealed that she fell in love with multiple men this season -- and ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when Tuesday's episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

