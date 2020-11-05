It's finally here! Months after ET learned that Clare Crawley's Bachelorette journey came to an end when she fell for one of her men roughly two weeks into filming, fans will finally see it all play out on TV.

Thursday's episode of the ABC dating show promises to showcase Clare's big exit amid her overwhelming connection with contestant Dale Moss. From Night One, the 39-year-old hairstylist thought Moss could be her husband -- now the question is whether he sees her as his wife.

The other men are understandably confused by the pair's quick romance, and what it means for their future. A promo released on Halloween showed host Chris Harrison telling the guys they were "cheated" in their experience on the show, but promising to bring them a new Bachelorette.

Tayshia Adams made her first appearance on the show during last week's episode -- and it seems this week, we'll finally see her in action.

ET will be live blogging Thursday's episode. Circle back when it kicks off for a play-by-play of all the drama.

This week's episode of The Bachelorette airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Next week, the show returns to its usual schedule, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything We Know About This Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Chris Harrison on How Matt James' Season Compares to Clare Crawley's

'Bachelorette' Confirms New Lead in Surprising Sneak Peek

Chris Harrison Addresses If Clare Crawley Was Forced to Leave ‘The Bachelorette’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery