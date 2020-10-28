'The Bachelorette': A Timeline of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Relationship So Far
On the season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley welcomed 31 new suitors -- but had an immediate connection with one in particular.
The 39-year-old hairstylist was instantly smitten with Dale Moss, a 32-year-old former NFL player, stunning host Chris Harrison with her remarks after Dale's limo entrance: "I definitely feel like I just met my husband."
"That feeling that I've never felt before... just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other - I've never felt that instantly like that before," Clare shared with ET ahead of the Bachelorette premiere, recalling her first encounter with Dale on the show.
"I had never felt it before, and I never even knew what to expect with those feelings. When you have not experienced it or felt it, you don't know if it exists, but when you feel it, you know exactly what that feeling is."
The pair's instant connection was obvious to everyone -- including the rest of her suitors -- as Clare and Dale took every available opportunity to be together. "I like him," she admits to camera at one point, unapologetically. "That's what this is all about."
While we don't yet know how things play out for Clare and Dale, we do know for certain that the pair have spent quite a lot of on-screen time together. Read on for an episode-by-episode breakdown of their intimate interactions.
Week 3 - It's a Wrap
Knight in Shining Armor
After Clare's upsetting confrontation with Yosef, Dale instantly appears at her side, offering a hug and a shoulder to cry on.
"You don't deserve that," he insists. "He's lying, everyone's lying if they say they don't want to spend time with you."
As for Yosef's comments that all the men were there to "appease" Clare, Dale says that's the farthest thing from the truth -- but adds that he's there to "please" her.
"Hard things are inevitable in life. Mean, crappy people are inevitable in life," Clare says to the camera. "Literally, all I've ever wanted is a man like Dale, who will come over and protect me and make sure that I'm OK and not have to go through it alone."
More Time Together
"I just want so much more time with you," Clare tells Dale before they part for the night.
"We'll figure it out," he promises.
To camera, she raves even more: "Dale is everything that I'm looking for, everything that I want and can't put words with. Things you can't explain… I can't believe, it's not even the second rose ceremony yet, and I'm so falling in love with Dale."
When she sits down with Chris Harrison, Clare admits that she "can't help" her feelings for Dale. "He's so amazing, she gushes."
And of course, he gets the first rose of the second rose ceremony.
Shortest Season Ever?
The next morning, Clare meets with former Bachelorette DeAnna Stagliano, where she can't help but rave about her connection with Dale and share that she is somehow now in possession of his ripped pants from last week?
"This might be the shortest season ever!" Clare laughs as the two SNIFF THE PANTS.
For his part, Dale is feeling the connection too. "I don't want to sound overly confident or arrogant, but when I get quality time with her, it's a wrap," he tells the camera.
On their group date that night, Dale sweeps Clare away first, and they head straight to her room to make out on her bed -- for nearly an hour, according to the other suitors.
In fact, in behind-the scenes-footage, Clare is seen asking producers if they can "hurry the rest along" before giving Dale the group date rose.
Later, during an awkward one-on-one date with Zach J., she admits to the camera, "I just wish I could see Dale."
Turning Up the Heat
Clare's feelings for Dale are so evident to the other men at this point, that they make a point to bring it up during the group date roast, which only serves to upset the Bachelorette.
"Hate on! Hate on! You can't hate on love though," she says to camera of the guys' "hostile" teasing. "I like [Dale]. That's what this is all about. Are you new here?"
After the roast, Clare grills the men on their jokes about Dale and then declines to hand out a rose for the date -- which means Dale is the only one to get a date rose this episode.
And then, an even more telling moment. Behind the scenes, Clare says to a producer, "I really don't think I could sit there and go, 'You dished on my fiancé so hard. Like, I can't be doing that. It doesn't feel right.'"
Week 2 - Love Languages
Dale on the Brain
The morning after the first rose ceremony, Clare can't stop talking about Dale, who says he was "excited" to receive the first impression rose. He won't have to wait long, because Clare makes sure he's on the first group date just so she can see him again ASAP.
The group date is about love languages, and the men start with words of affirmation for Clare. "Behind their words was sincerity. I'm SO excited to hear from Dale," she tells the camera.
Love Languages
Clare has no chill as Dale talks about how committed he is to giving her everything he has, "physically, emotionally." "I don't care who is watching," Dale says. "I'm here."
She even tears up, revealing it's been a long time since she's heard kind things from men. "I'm just not used to it, so it feels good," she explains.
Next up is gifts, and Dale literally rips his pants running to fetch his present for Clare. It's dog perfume, which is a bit of a head-scratcher, but he certainly makes up for it on the next part of the date -- Physical Touch -- where he wants to show Clare his "strong presence."
"Oh, I know this smell," she whispers, running her hands over his body.
Cloud Nine
After an awkward moment on the group date where Clare has to practically beg the men to talk with her, Dale steps up, saying he'll NEVER restrict how he feels in front of the other men. "I've been on cloud nine."
He steals her away for a conversation, where Clare admits that he scares her -- but in a good way, because her feelings are so strong. "I totally have feelings for you," she says.
"I totally feel the same way, I'm not going to lie," Dale replies. "Hell yeah, there's no denying it, and I'm not going to shy away from it."
He tells the camera that he wants Clare to know that she doesn't have to "waste" time with anyone else. (However, the date rose ultimately goes to Riley.)
More Physical Touch
After a one-on-on and another group date with other men, Clare makes sure to reconnect with "first and foremost, Dale." They pair steal away to chat, where Clare tells Dale she wants to know it all.
"When I needed someone the most, I felt like I was left high and dry," he says of his past relationships.
Clare remembers how lonely she felt in quarantine, especially with everything she went through with her mom. Dales tells her that he prayed for them. (So, he was checking up on her during quarantine, too?)
"I just want somebody to like, little bit take the weight of the world off my shoulders," Clare says.
"Everything that has gone on has made everything harder... I'm not going to rush or push you," Dale replies.
Clare later tells the camera, "When Dale stepped out of the limo, I felt like I met my husband... Ever since, I have seen such a deeper, more intimate side of Dale. I still can't put words to it."
She has a treat for Dale, taking him over to a moody corner of the resort, blindfolding him and showering him with "physical touch." "Thank you for being so good to me," she whispers.
"It will only get better," he promises, as Clare says it's "magical."
"These are my dreams coming true," she raves.
Week 1 - The First Impression Rose
Their First Meeting
Clare is smitten with Dale from the moment he steps out of the limo and has a mega-watt smile throughout their entire interaction.
"I knew it," she says when Dale steps away to head inside, taking deep breaths. "I definitely feel like I just met my husband. Oh my god. I'm shaking."
Chris reappears to check on her. "Every other guy I felt confident with, but with Dale, everything else went dark around me... did I sound OK? Did I say anything at all?" she asks him. "I felt everything I haven't felt ever."
Chris says this is the first time this has ever happened, and Clare doubles down on her feelings. "I just know. I'm 39!"
Getting to Know You
Clare later tells her gathered group of suitors that she knows her husband is in the room with her -- hint, hint -- and wastes no time sitting down with Dale for an intimate chat.
She tells him how hard it's been to be separated from her mom amid the pandemic. Dale sympathizes, explaining that his sister has underlying health issues. But he's been excited to meet her.
"When you were announced as Bachelorette, I was watching on TV," he tells Clare, who is hanging on his every word. Dale was awed by her confidence, and she is LOVING IT.
"There's those butterflies, the nervousness, but that's just because I like him. I know what I'm looking for, and I'm big on energy and vibes," she explains. It seems Dale has those in SPADES.
First Impression Rose
Clare may have given her first kiss to Blake Moynes, but let's be real -- there's only one man who was getting her first impression rose.
"I feel like as much as we talked, I want more of that," Clare tells Dale, giving him the first impression rose, before they share their first kiss.
"Don't be nervous," she whispers as they start full-on making out.
"Even though it was in one night, we connected in so many different levels," Dale gushes. "I would love to sit and talk with her for a couple more hours. We'd probably fall asleep to... yeah... Clare's on my mind."
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8pm PT/ET on ABC. (Due to Election Day coverage on Tuesday, Nov. 3, next week's episode will air on Thursday, Nov. 5.)
