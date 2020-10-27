Clare Crawley's connection with Dale Moss continues to intensify on The Bachelorette -- and it seems the other guys can't ignore it any longer. Promos for this week's episode of the ABC dating show see the men coming after Dale... while he sneaks around with Clare.

In addition to the Dale drama, last week's episode also teased drama with Yosef, who is so upset about a strip dodgeball date he wasn't on that he's gearing up for a major blowup.

Yup, that's finally going to play out this week -- and ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when the episode starts for a breakdown of all the drama.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

