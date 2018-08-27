'The Bachelorette' Star Desiree Hartsock Reveals Gender of Baby No. 2

Another future bachelor for The Bachelorette’s Desiree Hartsock Siegfried!

The reality star teamed up with her husband, Chris Siegfried, and their 1-year-old son, Asher, to share the gender of baby number two on social media on Sunday.

In an adorable video posted on Instagram, the proud mom encouraged little Asher to take a bite out of a cupcake filled with gender-revealing blue icing.

After taking a giant bite out of the sweet treat, the camera also showed the cutie’s T-shirt, which read, “Big bro.”

“Wow, you’re going to have another brother,” Chris, a mortgage broker, enthused following the reveal.

“It’s a ......BOY!!!!!!! ☺️💙💙💙💙,” Desiree captioned the clip. “Asher’s face is priceless! And we are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can’t even believe we’re already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now.”

Earlier in the day, she teased the announcement with a gorgeous Instagram photo with her love.

“What will it be... a he or a she?! 🎀💙🤔 #genderreveal #babyseigfried,” she wrote.

The bridal gown designer shared her pregnancy news in July, by snapping family pics with a book titled I Am Big Brother.

The two wed in January 2015, after starring in season nine of The Bachelorette, and are now based in Seattle, Washington.

