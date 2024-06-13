Jenn Tran is going Down Under to find love. In ET's exclusive look at season 21 of The Bachelorette, host Jesse Palmer informs the latest franchise lead that her international love story will begin night one.

"Oh my gosh, where are we going?!" Jenn exclaims before finding herself and her suitors in Australia.

The travel-heavy season seems to be a good fit for Jenn as she tells the cameras, "The way to really get to know someone is to travel with them."

As the screen declares that "it's a g'day to find her mate," Jenn's men jump head first into the fight for her heart.

"None of these other guys koala-fy," one man quips, as another insists, "I'm, like, animal guy. I travel to the San Diego Zoo biannually."

ET exclusively reported in March that Jenn's season of The Bachelorette would not film at Bachelor Mansion and would instead film the first night at of the season at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California.

"I think what I've been trying to tell myself [is I'm the] first Asian Bachelorette, first PA student, we're really breaking the mold this season," Jenn told previously ET's Denny Directo. "I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold... I'm gonna bless it with some really good vibes."

After Jenn -- the show's first-ever Asian American lead -- wraps up her first night as the Bachelorette, the group will immediately head to locales including Australia and New Zealand.

"I'm so excited," Jenn said of traveling throughout her season. "As a Sagittarius, we love to travel, we love to be independent, we love to do crazy things."

While Jenn admitted that she doesn't "really have a game plan" for how her season will play out, she promised ET that it'll be an exciting watch for Bachelor Nation.

"I'm really just gonna be my freaking self and that means all the good, the bad, and the chaotic, and the psychotic," she said. "That's really what you're gonna have to look forward to."

"You're not going to get polished Jenn, sad and perfect Jenn," Joey Graziadei's ex added. "You're going to get crazy Jenn."

At the end of the day, Jenn said that she knows she has some "really big shoes to fill."

"I saw Charity [Lawson's] season, I saw a few of the others, and they all give off this elegance, this crazy confidence," she said. "I see myself as that and I want to be that, so we'll see how it all plays out."

Jenn's journey for love will kick off July 8 when season 21 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC.

