The Back to School 2022 Guide: Best Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves
Back to school season is here, which means it's time to shop for dorm decor.
Whether you're a student or a parent looking for dorm decor shopping ideas, ET Style is here to help you find must-haves that'll help make the dorm feel like home and look good.
From mini appliances fit for small spaces to chic decorating ideas, shop dorm room staples worth buying. Our top picks include a mini air purifier, stylish bedding, temporary wallpaper, helpful organizers, a comfy mattress topper and a trendy desk lamp.
Ahead, browse through our favorite dorm and apartment essentials for the upcoming school year.
Dorm Bedding Essentials
Gap Home is available to shop at Walmart, and the line offers dorm and apartment essentials like bedding, bath accessories, kitchenware and more.
Get the full dorm room experience with these floor pillows from Urban Outfitters.
Shoppers adore the immediate comfort from this Heather Gray-colored mattress topper.
Every home needs a classic sheet set like this one from Brooklinen.
This topper is made of 100% certified organic cotton.
While you're at it, grab Brooklinen's down alternative comforter with a cotton sateen shell. Choose between lightweight, all-season or ultra-warm weight.
Dorm Organization and Storage Essentials
The perfect organizer to keep your cosmetics, jewelry, hair accessories neat and easy to find.
This hanging organizer is an essential for your dorm or apartment room closet to stay organized. Plus, it comes with 3 removable drawers that can fit inside the unit or used separately for more storage.
Store extra sets of sheets, towels, blankets, and any other items in this collapsible storage ottoman.
Declutter and save space in your dorm room or apartment with this shoe organizer.
These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized.
Dorm Decor Essentials
Wayfair has a ton of options for rugs that are affordable and stylish, like this shag area rug that'll instantly transform the dorm room.
This mushroom-shaped desk lamp from Urban Outfitters is a trendy college dorm decor piece that'll instantly elevate the space.
Stay cozy with this soft and stylish shaggy throw pillow.
Add some fun to your dorm room desk with this armless fuzzy chair.
Add a pop of color to your bed with this knitted throw blanket that comes in 16 different colors.
Dorm Appliance Essentials
This retro-style mini fridge is both practical and cool with the capacity of six cans and a top handle.
Standing at 20 inches tall and 12 inches wide, this mini Cuckoo air purifier is ideal for a dorm room. It helps eliminate allergens, dust, odor and mold up to a distance of 228 square feet.
A slim, cordless vacuum cleaner that weighs just at 7.5 pounds. The two-speed brushroll works on both carpet and hard floors.
The Keurig K-Mini is the brand's slimmest coffee maker, and it comes in fun colors!
Stay cool at all times with this Honeywell Air Circulator Fan that is small enough to fit on a desk or night table.
Dorm Wall Decor Essentials
Hang these string lights on the dorm wall. They're easy to install and use in any dorm room.
Spoonflower offers peel and stick removable wallpaper perfect for a college dorm room. We love this geometric print that doubles as wall art.
Light up your room with this trendy LED heart sign. Plus, it comes ready for hanging with keyhole hooks at the top so you can place it on your wall or window.
These hanging shelves can be used to store and display items around your dorm room or apartment.
