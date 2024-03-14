'The Bear' Renewed For Season 4: What We Know

Order up! The Bear has been renewed for season 4 at FX, even without the third season having aired yet.

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the dark comedy starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will return for another season of heart-racing chaos, most likely in 2025. ET reached out to FX for comment on the renewal but did not hear back.

The cast is currently on location in Chicago filming season 3, which ET first reported had been renewed back in November. Since then, the cast and crew have had a stellar few months as they swept awards season and racked up an astonishing 10 Emmy Awards for their first season. Among those trophies included are wins in the Best Lead Actor (White), Best Supporting Actress (Edebiri) and Outstanding Comedy Series categories.

The renewal news comes after local outlets in Illinois began reporting that the show -- created by Christopher Storer -- is filming extra episodes. Reel Chicago recently shared that production members have stated that the additional episodes are part of season 3, while others have stated the episodes are for season 4.

In February, ET shared that the highly anticipated third season will premiere on FX and Hulu in June after an initial production delay due to the respective WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. At a Television Critics Association event, FX Chairman John Landgraf shared the update on the release window and said that the network has no plans to change the binge model they have followed for the first two seasons.

"We couldn't be prouder or more excited [of the show]," Landgraf said of announcing the return of the Emmy-winning series.

The FX dramedy tells the story of fine-dining chef Carmy Berzatto (White) who returns home to save his family's failing Chicago sandwich shop, The Original Beef, in the wake of his brother Michael's (Jon Bernthal) suicide. To do so, he teams up -- and oftentimes butts heads -- with sous chef Sydney (Edebiri). In season 2, Carmy and Sydney work together with the rest of the kitchen's beloved staff to develop a new high-end restaurant, The Bear.

The show will be Emmy-eligible for its second season come this summer when nominations are announced. It's all but guaranteed that they will secure at least a nomination or two for Guest Actor and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series after the special Christmas episode featured appearances from Bob Odenkirk, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney and Gillian Jacobs.

