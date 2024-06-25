Abby Elliott says Alicia Silverstone approached her about cooking up a guest-starring role on a future season of The Bear.

The 37-year-old actress spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura from Thursday's season 3 premiere in Los Angeles, and spilled all the tea on the latest celebrity to express their interest in appearing on the Emmy Award-winning FX dramedy.

"I talked to Alicia Silverstone and I loved her, and she was like, 'I want to be [on The Bear],'" Elliott shared, adding that as a self-proclaimed "diehard Clueless fan," she responded to the Batman & Robin actress, 47, "You'd be great on it."

The Saturday Night Live alum -- who plays Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, the sister of Jeremy Allen White's Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto -- continued, "I don't know [how to pull it off]. I would love to make that happen. I love her."

Outside of the dream cameo from Silverstone, Elliott was tight-lipped on other potential guest stars in season 3 or otherwise.

"I mean, Oliver Platt as 'Unc' and Molly Gordon," she said when asked who else fans can expect to see. "Who knows? You have to [wait and] see."

Platt -- who plays Uncle Jimmy -- first appeared in season 1, while Gordon made her debut as Carmy's love interest Claire in season 2. Both actors were already previously confirmed to be returning for season 3. Outside of Platt and Gordon, guest stars have been kept up the network's sleeve just like they did with season 2.

Should Silverstone manage to secure herself a spot in a future season of The Bear -- the show has already been renewed for a season 4 over at FX -- she would be the latest in a long line of incredible guest stars to grace viewers' screens on the show. Season 2 welcomed John Mulaney, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk and Jamie Lee Curtis all in the episode "Seven Fishes."

With several of those names now predicted to receive Emmy nominations for their guest-starring gigs, it's no surprise that stars are lining up to be featured in the hit show -- which follows an obsessive, compulsive restaurant owner working to get his Chicago eatery off the ground.

While little details have been released about the highly anticipated third season, Elliott told ET she would describe the 10 new episodes in three words: "perfection, elevation, legacy."

Earlier in the week, Elliott found herself in the headlines after she responded to the internet's ship of her co-stars, White and Ayo Edebiri, as well as their characters, Carmy and Sydney.

"The internet ships a lot of people," Elliott said when asked for her thoughts on fans hoping her The Bear co-stars would get together during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. As for the on-screen partnership between Sydney and Carmy, Elliott admitted that the characters weren't intended to have a romantic relationship.

"It was, you know, a platonic relationship from the start," she said of creator Christopher Storer's initial plans for the characters. "But who knows what the future holds?"

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White as Sydney and Carmy in 'The Bear' season 3 - FX Networks

White, 33, similarly shut down Syd-Carmy shippers during a press conference for the show on Tuesday, telling reporters per Vanity Fair, "There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between Carmy and Sydney]."

Viewers will just have to tune in and see where the story goes.

The Bear season 3 premieres exclusively on Hulu at 9 p.m. EST on June 26.

