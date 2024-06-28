Want to see an adorable TikTok video with the stars of The Bear? Yes, chef!

In honor of The Bear's third season dropping on Hulu on Thursday, Ayo Edebiri took to TikTok with a video of herself dancing to "Magnetic" by ILLIT. In the clip, the Emmy winner appears to be on the set of the hit restaurant-centered drama series, standing in a kitchen with co-stars, crew, and filming equipment around her.

At one point, she enlists co-star Matty Matheson to perform the dance moves with her. The two playfully dance along to the track in front of a camera until Edebiri pulls Jeremy Allen White, who stars as protagonist Carmy Berzatto, into view.

However, the actor is seemingly shy about performing with them and shakes his head while standing still before sliding right back off-camera.

Edebiri and Matheson don't let that stop their groove, however, as they finish the song with a few more moves.

"All episodes of The Bear are out now on Hulu/Disney+ byeeeeee," she captioned the TikTok post.

@ayoedebiri all episodes of The Bear are out now on Hulu/Disney+ byeeeeee ♬ Magnetic - ILLIT

And you can bet that fans of the show have been faithfully binging the new episodes since their drop Wednesday evening. It's a particularly special season for Edebiri considering she made her directorial debut with episode six, titled "Napkins," which focuses on chef Tina Marrero (Liza Colón-Zayas) as she "looks for a new opportunity," the episode's synopsis states.

"It was amazing. It was really the best," Edebiri -- who plays The Beef's sous-chef, Sydney Adamu -- told ET of the experience.

Continued the actress, "I love our crew, I love our cast, but getting to work with them on that level and in that way was like really moving."

Before you sink your fork into The Bear's new season, check out ET's stories below for everything to know about the show's newest guest stars, a recap of what happened in season 2, and even when fans might get a fourth season.

