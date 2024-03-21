Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Grill Deals: Save Up to 40% on Gas, Electric, Pellet and Charcoal Grills

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Grill Deals
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:49 AM PDT, March 21, 2024

Save on top-rated gas and charcoal grills from Weber, Char-Broil and more during Amazon's savings event.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here helping us get ready for barbecue season. Now that spring has sprung, Amazon is heating things up with a new savings event, The Big Spring Sale, which offers major deals across the site, including markdowns on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need to host outdoor cookouts this summer.

Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale

For those new to grilling, first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs. Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas grills, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's Big Spring Sale grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is slashing prices up to 40% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted BBQ brands. Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space this summer.

The Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Grill Deals

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill
Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

The Weber natural gas grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled Flavorizer Bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up. 

$683 $519

Shop Now

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all.

$130 $97

Shop Now

Hykolity 35-Inch Fire Pit with Cooking Grate

Hykolity 35-Inch Fire Pit with Cooking Grate
Amazon

Hykolity 35-Inch Fire Pit with Cooking Grate

A warming fire pit that has an attachable cooking grate gives you the best of both worlds.

$130 $97

With coupon

Shop Now

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill

With push-to-start convenience, this Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill is perfect for quick and easy grilling. 

$800 $560

Shop Now

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Amazon

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go. 

$200 $149

Shop Now

Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon

Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

The Realcook smoker provides 453 square inches of cooking space, so there's room to smoke different sizes and shapes of meat.

$100 $90

Shop Now

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Pump up the music and take the party with you no matter where you go with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240-square-inch cooking area and is built to travel.

$115 $91

Shop Now

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your outings — tailgates, happy hour, Sunday brunch, BBQs and more. 

$155 $139

Shop Now

Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

You don't want to miss this Prime Day grill deal. The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal — just plug it in and get to cookin'. 

$250 $201

Shop Now

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill
Amazon

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.

$1,649 $1,349

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Shark Vacuum Deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Shark Vacuum Deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Save Up to 51% on Peloton Bikes, Guides, Shoes and More at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 51% on Peloton Bikes, Guides, Shoes and More at Amazon

The Best Women’s Swimsuit Deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Women’s Swimsuit Deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Save $120 on GE's Cult-Favorite Nugget Ice Maker This Week

Sales & Deals

Save $120 on GE's Cult-Favorite Nugget Ice Maker This Week

The Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Anti-Aging Skincare Deals

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Anti-Aging Skincare Deals

The Best Portable Fans on Sale During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Portable Fans on Sale During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon Big Spring Sale: The Best Home Storage and Organization Deals

Sales & Deals

Amazon Big Spring Sale: The Best Home Storage and Organization Deals

The Best Roomba Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale — Up to 50% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Roomba Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale — Up to 50% Off

Tags:

Latest News