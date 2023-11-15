Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday Espresso Machine Deals: Shop Nespresso, De'Longhi, Breville and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:54 AM PST, November 15, 2023

Skip the coffee shop line and brew your favorite caffeinated beverages with these espresso machines on sale for Black Friday.

A freshly brewed espresso drink is the exact jumpstart needed to get our days going. Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect, but high-quality espresso makers can be expensive. Fortunately, Amazon's Black Friday Sale is currently offering early Black Friday discounts on espresso machines that simplify the process of enjoying a tasty dose of caffeine with the press of a button. 

With the right espresso machine and the proper ingredients, you can create flat whites, Americanos, macchiatos or anything else you crave. For those serious about their caffeinated beverages, De'Longhi espresso machines are an option even the most professional of baristas would love on their kitchen counter. Don't be fooled by the budget-friendly price point: these espresso machines are highly functional for brewing better coffee at home.

Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. From Casabrews and Nespresso to Mr. Coffee, take a sip of all the best early Amazon Black Friday deals on espresso makers below. While you're craving a cup of joe, check out our guides to the best Keurig deals at Amazon and the best coffee advent calendars to add an extra touch of holiday cheer to your mornings.

The Best Black Friday Espresso Machine Deals

Casabrews Espresso Machine

Casabrews Espresso Machine
Amazon

Casabrews Espresso Machine

Only four steps are required for the perfect sip of espresso with this Casabrews espresso machine. You can kick your morning brew up a notch with the powerful steam milk frother.

$160 $125

With Coupon

Shop Now

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine

The Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine allows you to brew two different cup sizes; Espresso (1.35 oz) and Lungo (5 oz) with the touch of a button.

$229 $152

Shop Now

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more.

$750 $671

Shop Now

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine
Amazon

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

Brew delicious lattes, cappuccinos and shots of espresso right at home using Lavazza's singe-serve espresso machine.

$189 $140

Shop Now

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine
Amazon

Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine

Brew a single cup of espresso or two at a time with this espresso machine from Calphalon. It even has a cup warming tray to keep your espresso cups toasty before brewing. 

$500 $350

Shop Now

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Amazon

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Just starting out on your espresso journey? Dip your toe into the barista lifestyle with this affordable option from Mr. Coffee. 

$75 $65

Shop Now

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
Amazon

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. 

$350 $243

Shop Now

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

If you're searching for a compact espresso machine, the Nespresso Pixie will fit any kitchen with a width of only 11 cm.

$230 $158

Shop Now

Gevi 20 Bar High Pressure Commercial Espresso Machine

Gevi 20 Bar High Pressure Commercial Espresso Machine
Amazon

Gevi 20 Bar High Pressure Commercial Espresso Machine

The Gevi 20 Bar High Pressure Espresso Machine, with its advanced 1350W high-power Thermoblock Fast Heating System, allows you to brew a delicious cup of coffee in just 45 seconds. 

$200 $130

Shop Now

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Amazon

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Enjoy an incomparable cappuccino or latte macchiato at the touch of a button. The art of coffee has never been so simple and pleasurable.

$529 $444

Shop Now

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine with Grinder

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine with Grinder
Amazon

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine with Grinder

Home-based baristas that want to up their foam art game will want to check out this Black Friday deal on the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine.

$800 $503

Shop Now

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Amazon

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Durable ceramic grinders deliver exceptional coffee for up to 20,000 cups. You can also customize your coffee's strength and volume.  

$650 $485

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

