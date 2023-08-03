Are you ready to conquer the classroom? From elementary school explorers dipping their toes in the digital world to college scholars juggling thesis deadlines, the right laptop can make learning so, so easy — and fun! The best laptops for every kind of student are reliable, affordable, and sturdy, because your kids need a functional and easy way to learn, no matter what grade they’re in. With back-to-school shopping in full swing, it's high time to grab one.

Whether you're on the hunt for a fun yet functional Chromebook for your fifth grader's virtual history class or you're after the powerhouse laptop of a computer science major's dreams, it's your lucky day. The world of back-to-school sales and beyond is chock-full of laptops that aren't just impressive workhorses but also deliver top-notch entertainment. Remember, not all laptops wear the same cap and gown, so we've handpicked machines with sizzling speeds, whopping storage, crystal clear displays, and battery lives that won't leave you or your child hanging during that final exam crunch.

Think this is just for the students? Think again! Right now is the perfect opportunity for anyone craving a tech upgrade. So whether you're eyeing a kid-friendly Tanoshi laptop for parental control, peace of mind, or you're drawn to a versatile Lenovo notebook that turns into a tablet that’s perfect for learning anywhere, there’s a little something out there for everyone. Here are our hand-picked selections for the best laptops for students in every grade.

The Best Laptops for Elementary School Students

Lightweight, durable laptops and Chromebooks with parental controls .

Tanoshi Scholar Amazon Tanoshi Scholar Tanoshi is made specifically for young kids, and this budget-friendly 2-in-1 laptop is sturdy enough to withstand rough treatment. Its detachable keyboard is splash-proof and rugged, and it comes with powerful parental controls to help monitor what little ones see. Plus, it comes pre-loaded with educational games and apps for after-school learning. $300 $242 Shop Now

11" Dell HD Chromebook Amazon 11" Dell HD Chromebook This renewed Chromebook is a super-affordable option for little hands. Its small form factor is perfect for kids, but it can still handle online lessons, Zoom calls for virtual classes, and the kind of homework elementary students might receive. It's also great for browsing the internet, checking email, and keeping up with teachers on the parents' side. Don't expect blazing fast speeds, but it's perfect for young scholars. $84 Shop Now

14" HP Chromebook Amazon 14" HP Chromebook For little learners who have more extensive workloads, this larger HP Chromebook is a great choice. Its 14-inch display also doubles as a touchscreen, and it boasts 10 hours of battery life. It's perfect for making slide shows, keeping up with classwork, and playing around after your kid's work is finished. Plus, it's lightweight and sturdy. $279 Shop now

The Best Laptops for Middle School Students

These laptops have more processing power to help your kid succeed.

Acer Aspire 3 Amazon Acer Aspire 3 This inexpensive laptop is perfect for older kids who need a little more oomph. It's a great option for everyday assignments, presentations, virtual classes, research, and more thanks to its 8GB of RAM and Ryzen 3 7320U processor. It also has a spacious full-size keyboard that feels great to type on and 128GB SSD to store everything your kid needs. $330 $290 Shop Now

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook Amazon Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook This lightweight Lenovo machine is both a laptop and a tablet with a detachable keyboard and touch screen. It also has a large display at 13.3 inches. It has 15 hours of battery life and 256GB of storage and a pretty powerful processor to handle online research, class work, and even video presentations if necessary. It can also withstand being tossed around in a backpack all day if need be. $454 Shop Now

HP 17.3-Inch Laptop Amazon HP 17.3-Inch Laptop This affordable laptop has a great-looking screen and is excellent for loading up classroom discussions, conducting research, writing up homework and anything else school might necessitate. Its 11th-gen Intel core processor and size make it a good choice for students near the end of their middle school journey as it's a bigger laptop in general. $730 $564 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Amazon Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook This higher-end laptop is not only excellent for middle schoolers, but you might also want to use it, too. It packs an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor under the hood with 16 GB of RAM as well as a bright, sharp QHD display. It's versatile and robust and can handle just about any task your kid needs to view and download videos, tackle large multimedia projects, or spend downtime gaming. $1,050 $840 Shop Now

The Best Laptops for High School Students

Take things to the next level with laptops that can do even more.

2020 M1 MacBook Air Amazon 2020 M1 MacBook Air Given that your high schooler is older and responsible enough to handle pricier equipment, a MacBook Air is a reliable and sleek computer that can help them tackle each school day. It has a 7-core GPU, 18 hour battery life, fingerprint touch ID panel, and up to 2TB of storage space so no assignment gets missed or left behind. Plus, it's slim and lightweight enough to fit in any crowded backpack. $999 $750 Shop Now

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Amazon ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 This Chromebook is one of the best you can get right now, and for good reason. It can function as both a tablet and computer, and has a detachable keyboard, but what helps it stand out is its Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. It has a dedicated screenshot button, a great-looking 14-inch screen, and everything your student needs to be successful this school year. If it's taken care of, it'll make a good college laptop, too. $700 Shop Now

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i Amazon Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i This laptop is not only attractive, but a reliable workhorse, too. Its ultra-thin, feather-light design makes it the perfect study buddy for working on the go as well. The vivid 15.6" FHD IPS display looks fantastic, and its built-in HD webcam, smart noise cancelling, and Dolby Audio make attending virtual classes a breeze. It also touts multiple connectivity ports to make home setup a breeze. Your high schooler will also appreciate that it's powerful enough to game on when their work is done, too. $650 $495 Shop Now

Acer Swift 3 Amazon Acer Swift 3 This formidable Acer find is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, offering superb performance for your high schooler. The 16.1" Full HD display serves up crystal clear graphics, and its 16GB of RAM means business. Plus, it has a 512GB SSD that provides ample storage for assignments and projects. The long battery life is perfect for all-day use, too, because high schoolers will make it a point to hang out online all day if you let them. $1000 $931 Shop Now

The Best Laptops for College Students

Laptops that can handle anything any major can throw at them.

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 The 13-inch MacBook Pro is a powerful option for just about anyone. But put it in the hands of a college student, and it becomes a coding, productive, art-creating machine. What's under the hood? An 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. School is important, but so are the extra-curriculars, and they can explore those all they want with this sleek, perfectly portable machine. $1,299 $1,100 Shop Now

Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro Amazon Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro The Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro is a robust laptop whose closest analogue is a MacBook in terms of design and power. Powered by the latest Intel processor, it promises top-tier performance for intensive schoolwork and multitasking. Plus, its thin, lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, and its durable battery enables extended use throughout the day. $1,750 $1,350 Shop Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Amazon Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is another great-looking, high-end piece of tech that has oomph where it counts. It's perfect for more intensive tasks as well as casual browsing, whatever your college student needs to tackle. It includes a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, comfortable keyboard, and a responsive 13.5” PixelSense touchscreen. It also packs fantastic speakers and surround sound, so if your learner is pursuing a multimedia career, this might be another great pick akin to the MacBook Pro. $999 $885 Shop Now

HP Pavilion Plus 14" Amazon HP Pavilion Plus 14" The HP Pavilion Plus 14" may not be the flashiest computer you could buy for a college student, but it's a realiable, well-rounded laptop. It comes equipped with a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor and 16GB RAM as well as a 1TB SSD to store homework, projects, photos, and more. For students interested in creative and graphic-intensive projects, the laptop's NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU (with 4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) nails it in terms of performance, too. It doesn't hurt that it can run graphics-intensive games for off-duty scholars. $1,270 Shop Now

