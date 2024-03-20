It's time to celebrate! Not only because the warm, sunny days of spring are officially here, but also because Amazon is hosting what is shaping up to be the sale of the season.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale kicks off today, Wednesday, March 20, and the online retailer is slashing prices on beauty, tech gadgets, luggage, kitchen appliances, furniture and so much more. While you won't want to miss out on all the deep discounts across departments, the sale comes at the perfect time to polish off your Easter holiday shopping.

Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale Easter Deals

Hidden like Easter eggs in Amazon's Big Spring Sale are markdowns on best-selling Easter decor, candy, baskets, gift ideas and more. If you're puzzled about what will wow your loved ones this Easter, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and gifts on sale right now. Need to fill your Easter baskets? Score delicious chocolate bunnies, candy eggs and creative activities at deep discounts that those of any age will enjoy. We even found adorable Easter home decor for less.

Below, shop our roundup of the best Easter deals to shop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, running March 20 through March 25. Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's hottest Easter decor, basket fillers and Easter gifts.

The Best Easter Home Decor Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The Best Easter Basket Filler Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The Best Easter Gift Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds and a color perfect for spring, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa-enabled device. $40 $23 Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

RELATED CONTENT: