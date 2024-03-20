Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Easter Deals During the Big Spring Sale: Shop Easter Gifts, Decor, Baskets and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Easter Deals During the Big Spring Sale
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 6:38 AM PDT, March 20, 2024

Amazon is hosting a spring sale with major deals on everything you need for Easter.

It's time to celebrate! Not only because the warm, sunny days of spring are officially here, but also because Amazon is hosting what is shaping up to be the sale of the season

The Amazon Big Spring Sale kicks off today, Wednesday, March 20, and the online retailer is slashing prices on beauty, tech gadgets, luggage, kitchen appliances, furniture and so much more. While you won't want to miss out on all the deep discounts across departments, the sale comes at the perfect time to polish off your Easter holiday shopping.

Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale Easter Deals

Hidden like Easter eggs in Amazon's Big Spring Sale are markdowns on best-selling Easter decor, candy, baskets, gift ideas and more. If you're puzzled about what will wow your loved ones this Easter, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and gifts on sale right now. Need to fill your Easter baskets? Score delicious chocolate bunnies, candy eggs and creative activities at deep discounts that those of any age will enjoy. We even found adorable Easter home decor for less.

Below, shop our roundup of the best Easter deals to shop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, running March 20 through March 25. Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's hottest Easter decor, basket fillers and Easter gifts.

The Best Easter Home Decor Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Mandy's White Artificial Silk Tulips (20 Pieces)

Mandy's White Artificial Silk Tulips (20 Pieces)
Amazon

Mandy's White Artificial Silk Tulips (20 Pieces)

These blooming tulips look just like the real thing but will last much longer. They'd make a great centerpiece on the table during Easter dinner.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Hodao Easter Bunny Couple Figurine Decorations

Hodao Easter Bunny Couple Figurine Decorations
Amazon

Hodao Easter Bunny Couple Figurine Decorations

This Easter bunny figurine is an easy and adorable way to decorate your home for the spring holiday.

$18 $10

Shop Now

Hodao Easter Bunny Family Decorations

Hodao Easter Bunny Family Decorations
Amazon

Hodao Easter Bunny Family Decorations

These springtime bunnies will make a statement on your Easter dinner table. 

$26 $22

Shop Now

Eambrite Easter Tree with Eggs Ornaments

Eambrite Easter Tree with Eggs Ornaments
Amazon

Eambrite Easter Tree with Eggs Ornaments

Brighten up your Easter decorations with this petite birch tree speckled with warm lights and egg ornaments.

$20 $16

Shop Now

The Best Easter Basket Filler Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Play Doh Bulk Party Favor Handout (42 Pack)

Play Doh Bulk Party Favor Handout (42 Pack)
Amazon

Play Doh Bulk Party Favor Handout (42 Pack)

While traditional Easter eggs are filled with candy, consider stuffing them with fun, moldable Play-Doh instead.

$17 $15

Shop Now

How to Catch the Easter Bunny

How to Catch the Easter Bunny
Amazon

How to Catch the Easter Bunny

Encourage their love of reading with a fun book about Easter.

$11 $8

Shop Now

Kinder Joy Eggs (15 Count)

Kinder Joy Eggs (15 Count)
Amazon

Kinder Joy Eggs (15 Count)

Enjoy Kinder Joy's delicious eggs with a hidden treat inside when you take advantage of this deal.

$21 $18

Shop Now

Reese's White Creme Peanut Butter Eggs (36 Count)

Reese's White Creme Peanut Butter Eggs (36 Count)
Amazon

Reese's White Creme Peanut Butter Eggs (36 Count)

Does a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup taste even better in the form of an egg? There's one way to find out! 

$36 $32

Shop Now

Crayola HD Coloring Kit

Crayola HD Coloring Kit
Amazon

Crayola HD Coloring Kit

The teenage artist will appreciate this coloring kit from Crayola. 

$16 $11

Shop Now

Joyin Prefilled Easter Eggs with Assorted Toys (200 Pieces)

Joyin Prefilled Easter Eggs with Assorted Toys (200 Pieces)
Amazon

Joyin Prefilled Easter Eggs with Assorted Toys (200 Pieces)

Crack these eggs to find a variety of miniature toys instead of the traditional candy filling.

$60 $48

Shop Now

The Best Easter Gift Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Echo Pop

Echo Pop
Amazon

Echo Pop

The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds and a color perfect for spring, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa-enabled device. 

$40 $23

Shop Now

Squishmallows 5" Plush Mystery (5 Pack)

Squishmallows 5" Plush Mystery (5 Pack)
Amazon

Squishmallows 5" Plush Mystery (5 Pack)

Shopping for multiple children? Snag the beloved Squishmallows plushes for less with this highly-rated mystery box.

$35 $30

Shop Now

Original Stationery Ice Cream Slime Kit

Original Stationery Ice Cream Slime Kit
Amazon

Original Stationery Ice Cream Slime Kit

Not only will kids get to make entertaining slime with this kit, they'll also get to pretend they have their own ice cream shop.

$46 $27

Shop Now

Squishmallows Original 12-Inch Rosie The Pig

Squishmallows Original 12-Inch Rosie The Pig
Amazon

Squishmallows Original 12-Inch Rosie The Pig

Part of Squishmallow's Easter Squad, Rosie is sure to make your little one smile. 

$43 $20

Shop Now

A Gift Inside Easter Chocolate Candy & Sweets Gift Basket

A Gift Inside Easter Chocolate Candy & Sweets Gift Basket
Amazon

A Gift Inside Easter Chocolate Candy & Sweets Gift Basket

You won't need to fill an Easter basket when you get this option that arrives brimming with tasty treats.

$41 $34

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Big Spring Sale Starts Wednesday: Here's What to Know

Sales & Deals

Amazon's Big Spring Sale Starts Wednesday: Here's What to Know

Stream and Save With the Best Deals on Roku Devices Starting at $20

Sales & Deals

Stream and Save With the Best Deals on Roku Devices Starting at $20

Get Your Little One a New Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for Up to 42% Off

Sales & Deals

Get Your Little One a New Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for Up to 42% Off

Save Up to 60% on Easter Toys from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% on Easter Toys from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars

Save Up to $300 on Shark Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $300 on Shark Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

The Best iPad Deals: Save Up to $100 on a New Apple Tablet

Sales & Deals

The Best iPad Deals: Save Up to $100 on a New Apple Tablet

25 Best Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

Style

25 Best Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

Tags:

Latest News