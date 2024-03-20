Amazon is hosting a spring sale with major deals on everything you need for Easter.
It's time to celebrate! Not only because the warm, sunny days of spring are officially here, but also because Amazon is hosting what is shaping up to be the sale of the season.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale kicks off today, Wednesday, March 20, and the online retailer is slashing prices on beauty, tech gadgets, luggage, kitchen appliances, furniture and so much more. While you won't want to miss out on all the deep discounts across departments, the sale comes at the perfect time to polish off your Easter holiday shopping.
Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale Easter Deals
Hidden like Easter eggs in Amazon's Big Spring Sale are markdowns on best-selling Easter decor, candy, baskets, gift ideas and more. If you're puzzled about what will wow your loved ones this Easter, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and gifts on sale right now. Need to fill your Easter baskets? Score delicious chocolate bunnies, candy eggs and creative activities at deep discounts that those of any age will enjoy. We even found adorable Easter home decor for less.
Below, shop our roundup of the best Easter deals to shop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, running March 20 through March 25. Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's hottest Easter decor, basket fillers and Easter gifts.
The Best Easter Home Decor Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Mandy's White Artificial Silk Tulips (20 Pieces)
These blooming tulips look just like the real thing but will last much longer. They'd make a great centerpiece on the table during Easter dinner.
Hodao Easter Bunny Couple Figurine Decorations
This Easter bunny figurine is an easy and adorable way to decorate your home for the spring holiday.
Hodao Easter Bunny Family Decorations
These springtime bunnies will make a statement on your Easter dinner table.
Eambrite Easter Tree with Eggs Ornaments
Brighten up your Easter decorations with this petite birch tree speckled with warm lights and egg ornaments.
The Best Easter Basket Filler Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Play Doh Bulk Party Favor Handout (42 Pack)
While traditional Easter eggs are filled with candy, consider stuffing them with fun, moldable Play-Doh instead.
How to Catch the Easter Bunny
Encourage their love of reading with a fun book about Easter.
Kinder Joy Eggs (15 Count)
Enjoy Kinder Joy's delicious eggs with a hidden treat inside when you take advantage of this deal.
Reese's White Creme Peanut Butter Eggs (36 Count)
Does a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup taste even better in the form of an egg? There's one way to find out!
Crayola HD Coloring Kit
The teenage artist will appreciate this coloring kit from Crayola.
Joyin Prefilled Easter Eggs with Assorted Toys (200 Pieces)
Crack these eggs to find a variety of miniature toys instead of the traditional candy filling.
The Best Easter Gift Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Echo Pop
The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds and a color perfect for spring, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa-enabled device.
Squishmallows 5" Plush Mystery (5 Pack)
Shopping for multiple children? Snag the beloved Squishmallows plushes for less with this highly-rated mystery box.
Original Stationery Ice Cream Slime Kit
Not only will kids get to make entertaining slime with this kit, they'll also get to pretend they have their own ice cream shop.
Squishmallows Original 12-Inch Rosie The Pig
Part of Squishmallow's Easter Squad, Rosie is sure to make your little one smile.
A Gift Inside Easter Chocolate Candy & Sweets Gift Basket
You won't need to fill an Easter basket when you get this option that arrives brimming with tasty treats.
