The Best Amazon Pet Day Deals: Save Up to 50% on Beds, Toys and More

Amazon has kicked off its own Amazon Pet Day, and the retailer is taking up to 50% off tons of essentials for all your pets.

Amazon's Pet Day sale offers an array of deals on toys, treats, cameras and other pet essentials that are perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds and rabbits (a lot of other pets as well). Whether you're shopping for a new upgraded litter box, a cozy bed for your furry friend or a new toy for your dog, Amazon has a deal on it.

Shop Amazon Pet Day Deals

Warm weather is already upon us, which means tick and flea season is also heading our way. Thankfully, all of the Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment options are currently a part of the Amazon Pet Day deals.

Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best deals on the best pet supplies included in the Amazon Pet Day section. Shop our favorites below.

Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad Amazon Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer. $29 $25 Buy Now

Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser Amazon Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser Schedule up to 6 meals per day for your cats or dogs. With a capacity of 4 Liters, you won't have to worry about your pets waking you up before your morning alarm again. $50 $42 Buy Now

Amosijoy Fish Tank Canister Filter Amazon Amosijoy Fish Tank Canister Filter This super quiet canister filter will keep your fish tank clean and also help regulate the airflow in your aquarium. (But we definitely recommend a bubbler to keep your fish tank water nice and oxygenated.) Multiple sizes of this canister filters are currently on sale. $80 $64 Buy Now

Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Thanks to this dog paw clean, you can let your pups play in your yard or the dog park without worrying about how you're going to clean up your floors afterward. $37 $30 Buy Now

