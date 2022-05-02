Shopping

The Best Amazon Pet Day Deals: Save Up to 50% on Beds, Toys and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Amazon Pet Day
Amazon

Amazon has kicked off its own Amazon Pet Day, and the retailer is taking up to 50% off tons of essentials for all your pets. 

Amazon's Pet Day sale offers an array of deals on toys, treats, cameras and other pet essentials that are perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds and rabbits (a lot of other pets as well). Whether you're shopping for a new upgraded litter box, a cozy bed for your furry friend or a new toy for your dog, Amazon has a deal on it.

Warm weather is already upon us, which means tick and flea season is also heading our way. Thankfully, all of the Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment options are currently a part of the Amazon Pet Day deals.

Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best deals on the best pet supplies included in the Amazon Pet Day section. Shop our favorites below.

Bedsure Waterproof Dog Bed for Large Dogs
Waterproof Dog Bed for Large Dogs
Amazon
Bedsure Waterproof Dog Bed for Large Dogs

This waterproof and washable dog bed will keep your fluffy friend comfortable throughout the day — plus, you won't have to worry too much about accidents while you're potty training your pup.

$32$25
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats
Amazon
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats

The weather is already warming up, which means it's time to make sure your cat is protected from fleas and ticks with Frontline Plus.

$47$24
Bonve Pet Nail Grinder and Groomer
Pet Nail Grinder and Groomer
Amazon
Bonve Pet Nail Grinder and Groomer

Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy Bonve grooming and grinding tool. 

$36$22
Wrought Iron Birdcage with Rolling Stand
iron rolling bird cage
Amazon
Wrought Iron Birdcage with Rolling Stand

Ready to upgrade your parrot or lovebird's cage setup? Consider this 30-inch tall iron birdcage from Vivohome. You can also save 5% on Vivohome Automatic Bird Feeders when you bundle it with this rolling birdcage.

$90$76
Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad
Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad
Amazon
Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad

You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer.

$29$25
Petkit Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Amazon
Petkit Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Save some time and effort scooping your cat's litter box by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. It's even equipped for multiple cats and comes with a litter box mat.

$799$509
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Squirrel Dog Toy
Outward Hound Squeaky Squirrel Dog Toy
Amazon
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Squirrel Dog Toy

What dog wouldn't love a squeaky squirrel toy? (Let alone 6 of them in a fun hide and squeak style puzzle game.)

$33$18
Portable Dog Water Bottle
Portable Dog Water Bottle
Amazon
Portable Dog Water Bottle

Take to the trails with your dogs thanks to this leak-proof water dispenser and drinking feeder.

$18$15
Catit Senses 2.0 Flower Water Fountain
Catit Senses 2.0 Flower Water Fountain
Amazon
Catit Senses 2.0 Flower Water Fountain

Keep your feline friends hydrated with this quiet flower drinking water fountain. 

$39$22
Pet Monitoring Camera and Dog Treat Dispenser
Pet Monitoring Camera and Dog Treat Dispenser
Amazon
Pet Monitoring Camera and Dog Treat Dispenser

Keep an eye on your dogs or cats while you're at work with this pet camera. Plus, you can reward them with a treat or two from this same system (which has a 2-way audio setup, BTW).

$140$84
Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser
Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser
Amazon
Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser

Schedule up to 6 meals per day for your cats or dogs. With a capacity of 4 Liters, you won't have to worry about your pets waking you up before your morning alarm again. 

$50$42
Amosijoy Fish Tank Canister Filter
Fish Tank Canister Filter
Amazon
Amosijoy Fish Tank Canister Filter

This super quiet canister filter will keep your fish tank clean and also help regulate the airflow in your aquarium. (But we definitely recommend a bubbler to keep your fish tank water nice and oxygenated.) Multiple sizes of this canister filters are currently on sale. 

$80$64
Portable Dog Paw Cleaner
Portable Dog Paw Cleaner
Amazon
Portable Dog Paw Cleaner

Thanks to this dog paw clean, you can let your pups play in your yard or the dog park without worrying about how you're going to clean up your floors afterward. 

$37$30
Dog Life Jacket
Dog Life Jacket
Amazon
Dog Life Jacket

Keep your dogs safe this summer with this dog life jacket.

$15$13
iBuddy Dog Car Seat Covers
iBuddy Dog Car Seat Cover
Amazon
iBuddy Dog Car Seat Covers

Keep your car seats clean and fur-free with this waterproof dog car seat cover from iBuddy.

$70$47

