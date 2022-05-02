The Best Amazon Pet Day Deals: Save Up to 50% on Beds, Toys and More
Amazon has kicked off its own Amazon Pet Day, and the retailer is taking up to 50% off tons of essentials for all your pets.
Amazon's Pet Day sale offers an array of deals on toys, treats, cameras and other pet essentials that are perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds and rabbits (a lot of other pets as well). Whether you're shopping for a new upgraded litter box, a cozy bed for your furry friend or a new toy for your dog, Amazon has a deal on it.
Warm weather is already upon us, which means tick and flea season is also heading our way. Thankfully, all of the Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment options are currently a part of the Amazon Pet Day deals.
Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best deals on the best pet supplies included in the Amazon Pet Day section. Shop our favorites below.
This waterproof and washable dog bed will keep your fluffy friend comfortable throughout the day — plus, you won't have to worry too much about accidents while you're potty training your pup.
The weather is already warming up, which means it's time to make sure your cat is protected from fleas and ticks with Frontline Plus.
Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy Bonve grooming and grinding tool.
Ready to upgrade your parrot or lovebird's cage setup? Consider this 30-inch tall iron birdcage from Vivohome. You can also save 5% on Vivohome Automatic Bird Feeders when you bundle it with this rolling birdcage.
You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer.
Save some time and effort scooping your cat's litter box by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. It's even equipped for multiple cats and comes with a litter box mat.
What dog wouldn't love a squeaky squirrel toy? (Let alone 6 of them in a fun hide and squeak style puzzle game.)
Take to the trails with your dogs thanks to this leak-proof water dispenser and drinking feeder.
Keep your feline friends hydrated with this quiet flower drinking water fountain.
Keep an eye on your dogs or cats while you're at work with this pet camera. Plus, you can reward them with a treat or two from this same system (which has a 2-way audio setup, BTW).
Schedule up to 6 meals per day for your cats or dogs. With a capacity of 4 Liters, you won't have to worry about your pets waking you up before your morning alarm again.
This super quiet canister filter will keep your fish tank clean and also help regulate the airflow in your aquarium. (But we definitely recommend a bubbler to keep your fish tank water nice and oxygenated.) Multiple sizes of this canister filters are currently on sale.
Thanks to this dog paw clean, you can let your pups play in your yard or the dog park without worrying about how you're going to clean up your floors afterward.
Keep your dogs safe this summer with this dog life jacket.
Keep your car seats clean and fur-free with this waterproof dog car seat cover from iBuddy.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save $900 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set
Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon
Kiehl’s Mother's Day Sale: Save 25% on Skincare Gifts for Mom