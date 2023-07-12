The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated Lego Sets for Kids and Adults
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is winding down, but there is still time to score some of the year's best deals. While Prime Day is prime time to save on big-ticket items like TVs, mattresses, and furniture, you don't want to miss out on the fun with today's discounts on toys — including Legos. There are tons of top-rated Lego sets for kids and adults on sale at Amazon, but not for much longer.
If you're looking to grow your Lego collection or perhaps get a head start on your holiday shopping, you can save up to 50% on Lego sets for every age and builder. From Star Wars sets to the iconic Friends apartment and the viral flower bouquet from Abbot Elementary, we've gathered all the best Prime Day Lego deals below.
Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PDT, so there's no time to waste. Shop the very best Amazon Prime Day Lego deals to stay fully entertained this summer.
Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter.
Replicate in LEGO bricks all the details of Luke Skywalker’s Red Five Star Wars helmet, and display it on the integrated stand with a nameplate.
Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet not only is a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. Try your hand at this enjoyable activity that's currently on sale.
The golden Thanos glove captures forever the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet.
Dom’s Dodge Charger race car is a replica model of the classic muscle car, inspired by the original 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Authentic features let fans recreate the thrill of driving the real car, with moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower.
This LEGO Architecture White House model (21054) building set can be divided into 3 sections for closer inspection and includes a LEGO brick inscribed with ‘The White House’ to complete an inspiring display piece.
Capture the architectural essence of New York City with this magnificent LEGO set that brings together iconic buildings in an inspirational skyline setting.
Build Joey and Chandler’s apartment as well as Monica and Rachel’s apartment, plus the adjoining hallway. Be sure to keep an eye out for iconic moments like the cheesecake falling on the floor, a cat attacking Ross on the balcony, and Joey with the turkey stuck on his head.
With amazing attention to detail, this racing car model is a true expression of Ferrari’s endurance racer. Features include front and back suspension, opening doors, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel that steers the car.
This re-interpretation of a classic world map lets you put your creativity on display. You can use the included inspiration to build the map or customize the oceans to give the map a personal twist and rebuild the world.
Gaming fans will love the 3 mini builds depicting themes from 3 popular Atari games. There’s even a hidden 1980s scene to build for total nostalgia overload.
