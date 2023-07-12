Amazon Prime Day 2023 is winding down, but there is still time to score some of the year's best deals. While Prime Day is prime time to save on big-ticket items like TVs, mattresses, and furniture, you don't want to miss out on the fun with today's discounts on toys — including Legos. There are tons of top-rated Lego sets for kids and adults on sale at Amazon, but not for much longer.

If you're looking to grow your Lego collection or perhaps get a head start on your holiday shopping, you can save up to 50% on Lego sets for every age and builder. From Star Wars sets to the iconic Friends apartment and the viral flower bouquet from Abbot Elementary, we've gathered all the best Prime Day Lego deals below.

Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PDT, so there's no time to waste. Shop the very best Amazon Prime Day Lego deals to stay fully entertained this summer.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Lego Deals

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set Amazon LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set The golden Thanos glove captures forever the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet. $80 $64 Shop Now

LEGO Icons The Friends Apartments Amazon LEGO Icons The Friends Apartments Build Joey and Chandler’s apartment as well as Monica and Rachel’s apartment, plus the adjoining hallway. Be sure to keep an eye out for iconic moments like the cheesecake falling on the floor, a cat attacking Ross on the balcony, and Joey with the turkey stuck on his head. $180 $149 Shop Now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

