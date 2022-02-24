We only have a few days left to shop the Nordstrom Winter Sale. From now until Feb. 27, shoppers can snag deals on top beauty brands for up to 60% off. Must-shop items are available for grabs at unbelievable discounts.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty upgrades and anti-aging favorites or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like Estée Lauder, Oribe, Kate Somerville, Peter Thomas Roth, Stila, IT Cosmetics, Briogeo, and more.

Below, find the best deals on beauty products at Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Deals for Men at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

Spanx Launches a Collection of Faux Leather Leggings

Jodie Foster Accepts Golden Globe Win in Chic Pajamas

The Great Gap Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Jeans, Loungewear and More