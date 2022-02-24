Shopping

The Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale: Shop Anti-Aging Skincare Up to 60% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Beauty Sale
Nordstrom

We only have a few days left to shop the Nordstrom Winter Sale. From now until Feb. 27, shoppers can snag deals on top beauty brands for up to 60% off. Must-shop items are available for grabs at unbelievable discounts.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty upgrades and anti-aging favorites or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like Estée Lauder, Oribe, Kate Somerville, Peter Thomas Roth, Stila, IT Cosmetics, Briogeo, and more. 

Below, find the best deals on beauty products at Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection
Cleanse and hydrate your skin daily with Mario Badecu's Facial Spray With Aloe, Gentle Foaming Cleanser, Hyaluronic Dew Drops, Hyaluronic Dew Cream, and Caffeine Eye Cream. 
$28$19
Oribe Jumbo Size Gold Lust Set
ORIBE Jumbo Size Gold Lust Set
Nordstrom
Oribe Jumbo Size Gold Lust Set
Reawakens your hair with a deluxe set featuring jumbo sizes of Oribe's Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner.
$295$206
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
This cult-favorite exfoliator is 40% off during Nordstrom's Winter Sale. 
$88$52
Kate Somerville Line Release Under Eye Repair Cream
Kate Somerville Line Release Under Eye Repair Cream
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville Line Release Under Eye Repair Cream
Get 40% off this high-performing, powerful eye-brightener and line-fighter that cushions the delicate eye area and instantly firms and lifts.
$140$84
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment
Bring home the power of Kate's #1 clinic oxygen treatment for instant and lasting hydration. 
$110$66
Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment
Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment
Give your skin a pick-me-up overnight with Kate Somerville's leave-on exfoliating solution to help brighten, smooth texture, and reduce the appearance of pores.
$68$40
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Eye Cream
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Eye Cream
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Eye Cream
If you're looking for an anti-aging eye cream, Kate Somerville's formula tightens and tones the eye area while disguising the look of dark circles.
$98$58
Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic Set
Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic Set
Nordstrom
Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic Set
This five-piece set includes best-selling masks for every skin concern, including a full-size Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel.
$75$56
IT Cosmetics Confidence In Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream Set
IT Cosmetics Confidence In Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream Set
Nordstrom
IT Cosmetics Confidence In Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream Set
Whether you're home or traveling, this set has two sizes of Confidence In Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream, plus a luxe sleep mask.
$49$29
Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum
Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum
Nordstrom
Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum
Target deep creases and wrinkles on your eyelids by intensely moisturizing and improving your skin's moisture barrier.
$122$85

RELATED CONTENT:

This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Deals for Men at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

Spanx Launches a Collection of Faux Leather Leggings

Jodie Foster Accepts Golden Globe Win in Chic Pajamas

The Great Gap Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Jeans, Loungewear and More

  