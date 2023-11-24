Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday iRobot Roomba Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 42% on Robot Vacuums at Amazon

Roomba
iRobot
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:47 AM PST, November 24, 2023

Shop Amazon's must-see robot vacuums deals on iRobot Roombas before the holidays arrive.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

$275 $159 Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

$400 $300 Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

$416 $349 Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7

iRobot Roomba j7

$600 $360 Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop

$350 $229 Amazon

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, it's easier than ever to find the best robot vacuum deals — if you know where to look, of course. Right now, Amazon's Black Friday Sale has an excellent selection of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to get your home in pristine condition before family arrives. 

If it's time to step up your cleaning game, iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are the most popular models out there. You can score up to 42% off these top-rated cleaning appliances with Amazon's Black Friday Roomba deals, saving hundreds on premium models.

Roombas are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up. Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands.

Ahead, shop all the best Black Friday deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums to get your floors clean without lifting a finger. 

The Best Black Friday iRobot Roomba Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.

$275 $159

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.

$400 $300

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Compared to other Roomba i series robot vacuums, the i4+ EVO has a larger battery for extended runtime. iRobot OS learns and personalizes your cleaning with Imprint Smart Mapping technology so you can direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want.

$416 $349

iRobot Roomba j7

iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. 

$600 $360

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop

Connect the Roomba Combo i5 robot vacuum and mop with Alexa, Siri or Google-Assistant to conveniently control your device remotely from any location.

$350 $229

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

The iRobot Roomba i5+ is equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that can adapt to different floor types, allowing for both wet and dry floor cleaning.

$550 $349

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save on iRobot's most powerful cleaning system and advanced technologies. The s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris.

$1,000 $600

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Tags: