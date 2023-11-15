As the holiday shopping season swiftly approaches, it becomes easier than ever to find the best robot vacuum deals — if you know where to look, of course. Right now, Amazon has an excellent selection of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums on sale to get your home in pristine condition before family arrives.

If it's time to step up your cleaning game, iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are the most popular models out there. You can score up to 53% off these top-rated cleaning appliances with Amazon's early Black Friday Roomba deals, saving hundreds on premium models.

Roombas are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up. Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands.

Ahead, shop all the best early Black Friday deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.

The Best Black Friday iRobot Roomba Deals You Can Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $225 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $369 Shop Now

