The Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals Are Still Available: Roomba, Shark, and More

By ETonline Staff
Black Friday Vacuum Deals
Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals for 2021 are still happening today. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to make cleaning the house a breeze and never sweep floors again. You can find tons of discounts on devices for the home within Amazon's Epic Daily Deals. Right now, we're seeing deals we haven't seen since Prime Day, including the OKP Life K2 robot vacuum cleaner that even Roomba owners are switching over to marked down at 64% off. 

Cyber Week Robot Vacuum deals at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
$274$179
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
With 4 clean modes including Auto, Spot, Wall Follow, and Manual clean, this vacuum caters to your cleaning needs and if 54% off. 
$300$104
Ecovac Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Ecovac Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Ecovac Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
For ultra-dirty messes, the robot vacuum will automatically double its suction power. 
$280$190
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with former Roomba owners calling it a "serious upgrade".
$200$116
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum
The Tri-Brush system combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.
$230$219
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Amazon
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum. With being $100 off, this purchase is a no-brainer.
$300$175
AIRROBO T9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
AIRROBO T9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Amazon
AIRROBO T9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Customize a cleaning schedule that suits you. Different rooms can be cleaned with different suction or mopping water flow.
$460$227
eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner
eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This incredibly slim and quiet choice of a robot vacuum is currently 40% off, while supplies last.
$200$138
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's vacuum maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. 
$600$425
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.
$500$300

If you waited Cyber Monday to score a good vacuum deal, Samsung's Cyber Week offers are still live too, including several robot and cordless stick vacuums. Ahead, shop the best Jet vacuum deals currently available at Samsung's Cyber Week sale.

Cyber Week Robot Vacuum deals at Samsung

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Samsung
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
A convenient, no-touch way to empty your dustbin. The Clean Station removes dust using Air Pulse technology and a multi-layered filtration system to trap fine dust. 
$999$649
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Samsung
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Perfect for tile, vinyl, laminate or hardwood, the Jetbot Mop automatically cleans your floors with ease. 
$299$199
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Samsung
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Clean your home more efficiently with this vacuum's sensors that create accurate room maps for the Jet Bot to navigate. 
$799$449
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samaung
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Different power settings let you take care of pet hairs while also being you go-to cleaning device for any surface - hardwood, tile or carpeting. 
$329$249
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
This vacuum cleans itself while it cleans your home. 
$500$319
Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum with Dual Charging Station
Samsung
Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Cean the difficult places and charge easily with the freestanding Dual Charging Station. 
$649$499

Amazon's deals on for-the-home products never disappoint. There really is everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more homey with cozy furniture, cleaning and storage solutions, home electronics, kitchen tools and so much more! To make it easier to navigate the expansive variety of products with Amazon's Epic Daily Deals, ET has combed through the catalog to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters. 

Amazon's Daily Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

ET's Favorite Deals on Devices for the Home from Amazon.  

BISSELL Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
BISSELL Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
The Pet Model features an exclusive Drop-It Tank emptying system to prevent you from getting your hands dirty. 
$228$210
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
Amazon
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
Make spring cleaning a breeze with Bissell's Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop. It can be used indoors and outdoors. 
$175
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Amazon
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, it also has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
$120$84
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Amazon
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Get a little bit of organizational help for spring cleaning with this mop and broom organizer.
$20$14
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
Amazon
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
This wireless security camera works with Alexa to keep your home safe. Shop now to save $80, while supplies last. 
$249$199
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire is one of Amazon's bestselling products. 
$180$150
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
Amazon
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
If you're small space means cramped work from home conditions, your mind is about to be blow with the YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment. During the day, the top extends for a comfortable desk top and when business closes, it returns to its coffee table function. 
$180$115
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
This Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
$160$139
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
Amazon
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
You're buying peace of mind with this bluetooth enabled garage door opener. Among its features is an in-garage delivery key by Amazon (available in select areas -- check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo) so your packages can be delivered securely. 
$40$25
AuKing Mini Projector
AuKing Mini Projector 2020
Amazon
AuKing Mini Projector
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. 
$96$64
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
If a smart plug isn't part of your smart home system yet, this is the one to try. You can connect it to Google Home or Alexa to turn lights and appliance on and off with voice control or remotely. 
$20$13
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
Amazon
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you can't have a standing desk. Shop now to get this adjustable desk for more than $100 off the original price. 
$400$295
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Amazon
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Cozy up your backyard this fall with this outdoor furniture set. Pair this outdoor furniture set with a patio heater and you are ready to entertain guests. It's also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$210$196

