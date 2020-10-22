Shopping

The Best Designer Watch Deals from Apple, Movado, Garmin Nixon & More at Amazon's Holiday Dash

By Amy Lee‍
Amazon Prime Day 2020, unfortunately, is over. However, the Amazon Holiday Dash is in full swing and is still chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Time to shop for deals on watches during the Amazon Holiday Dash event -- take up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado and more.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, SoludosSuperga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are participating in the Amazon Holiday Dash event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Even more major deals, markdowns and discounts are still live across fashion categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids and baby gear, jackets, underwear, watches and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon's Holiday Dash.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Apple
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Apple

This Apple Watch Series 3 is $169 and comes in either white or black.

ORIGINALLY $199

Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Amazon
Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tommy Hilfiger

A glamorous rose-gold watch by Tommy Hilfiger. 

REGULARLY $112.88

Vívoactive 3
Garmin
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Amazon
Vívoactive 3
Garmin

Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more with this Garmin Vívoactive 3 smartwatch.

REGULARLY $278

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Amazon
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs

This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.

 
REGULARLY $175

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.

REGULARLY $249.99

Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West

A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. 

REGULARLY $36.75

Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google
Movado
Movado Connect 2.0
Amazon
Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google
Movado

The Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google is a smart and stylish watch powered by Google.

REGULARLY $550

Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Amazon
Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff

At Amazon Prime Day, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch you can wear with any outfit.

REGULARLY $175

Clique
Nixon
Nixon Clique
Amazon
Clique
Nixon

This Nixon Clique is a jewelry-style watch that combines sunray dials with a 5-link band and stainless steel locking clasp.

REGULARLY $125

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil

The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.

REGULARLY $295

Moonwatch
Bulova
Bulova Moonwatch 96B258
Amazon
Moonwatch
Bulova

This Bulova Moonwatch is not only stylish but water resistant!

REGULARLY $675

Dress Watch
Bulova
Bulova Dress Watch
Amazon
Dress Watch
Bulova

This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is so sophisticated. 

 
REGULARLY $275

Connect 2.0 Unisex Black
Movado
Connect 2.0 Unisex Black
Amazon
Connect 2.0 Unisex Black
Movado

Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google.

REGULARLY $550

Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic watch with a nice leather strap.

REGULARLY $150

 

