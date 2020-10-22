The Best Designer Watch Deals from Apple, Movado, Garmin Nixon & More at Amazon's Holiday Dash
Amazon Prime Day 2020, unfortunately, is over. However, the Amazon Holiday Dash is in full swing and is still chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Time to shop for deals on watches during the Amazon Holiday Dash event -- take up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado and more.
From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.
This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are participating in the Amazon Holiday Dash event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon's Holiday Dash.
This Apple Watch Series 3 is $169 and comes in either white or black.
A glamorous rose-gold watch by Tommy Hilfiger.
Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more with this Garmin Vívoactive 3 smartwatch.
This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West.
The Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google is a smart and stylish watch powered by Google.
At Amazon Prime Day, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch you can wear with any outfit.
This Nixon Clique is a jewelry-style watch that combines sunray dials with a 5-link band and stainless steel locking clasp.
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
This Bulova Moonwatch is not only stylish but water resistant!
This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is so sophisticated.
Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google.
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
