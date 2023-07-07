The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Comforters, Duvets, Sheets, Blankets and More
It's said that nearly one-third of life is spent in bed. That means, in addition to getting a supportive mattress, upgrading those worn sheets and replacing that much-loved comforter is worth the investment. Making your bed into a nighttime oasis doesn't need to be costly, because right now Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals on bedding.
Amazon Prime Day is officially happening July 11 and 12, but Amazon is already offering shoppers great deals ahead of the major shopping event and that includes markdowns on luxurious, trendy and modern bedding essentials.
The right bedding can make you feel like you're going to bed and snuggling up with a cloud, but it also sets the stage for all the decor in your bedroom. We've found sheets and pillows that are not only ultra-comfortable but also chic and will make your bed pop. Since it's summer, we've also found early Prime Day deals on cooling blankets made from moisture-wicking materials for all the hot sleepers.
The only problem with these finds is that it'll be even harder to leave your bed in the morning after upgrading to these comfy, cozy options. Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding.
Bamboo sheets have cooling properties to help you sleep comfortably through summer nights. Choose from 14 colors of these moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating sheets.
This extra-soft duvet cover comes in 24 beautiful color options. You'll also get two matching pillow shams with your purchase.
A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during the night.
Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.
The ultra-soft double-brushed microfiber in this sheet set is comfy and wrinkle-free. You can also choose from 26 sheet colors.
Giving boho chic vibes, this duvet set can add coziness to any bedroom. The set comes with two embroidered shams and an embroidered duvet cover.
Using cozy cotton t-shirt fabric, these sheets become even softer after each wash. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat top sheet and two pillowcases.
How adorable is this embroidered bedding set that comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams? You can pick from your choice of six colors.
This wrinkle-free microfiber sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillow cases.
This fuzzy and colorful duvet set with two matching pillowcases will add a whimsical touch to any room.
Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a comforter and two matching shams.
Filled with goose down and feathers, this cozy down comforter is a great option to fill any duvet.
Great for hot summer nights, this memory foam pillow has soft cooling gel inside so you won't overheat.
Those that take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor.
Don't have the budget to replace your uncomfortable mattress right now? A mattress topper with high-density memory foam can make all the difference.
Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
Select colors of the Utopia Bedding Waterproof Pillow Protectors are currently discounted as an early Prime Day deal.
If you get any decorative pillow covers to go with your bedding, don't forget the pillow inserts.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
