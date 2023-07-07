Amazon Prime Day is just a few days away and there are already huge discounts on everything you need for your pets. Right now is the perfect time to celebrate your furry friends and show them some love with new pet supplies — now up to 60% off ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Right now, Amazon is offering an array of early deals on toys, treats, cameras and other pet essentials that are perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds and rabbits (and lots of other pets as well). Whether you're shopping for a new upgraded litter box, a cozy bed for your furry friend, a new toy for your dog or a gift for the pet parents in your life, Amazon has a deal for all kinds of pet owners.

Shop Amazon Pet Day

Warm weather is upon us, which means as a pet parent you may be worried about tick and flea season heading our way. Thankfully, Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment is currently part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals to keep your pets safe during the summer months.

Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best early Prime Day deals on the best pet supplies. Plus, be sure to check out the TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair removal on sale now to keep your home clean all year round.

WOPET 6L Automatic Pet Feeder Amazon WOPET 6L Automatic Pet Feeder The pet parent who is always on the go can now schedule up to 15 meals for your cats and dogs from anywhere using your smartphone. With a capacity of 6 Liters, your pets can enjoy their favorite meals while you're out of the house. $110 $68 Shop Now

PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain Amazon PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain Always give your cats fresh water with this fountain featuring this quadruple filtration system with activated carbon removing bad taste and odor. $30 $23 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad Amazon Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer. $30 $25 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Furbo 360° Dog Camera Amazon Furbo 360° Dog Camera The new Furbo Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day and night. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats and toss them via the free Furbo app. To avoid home emergencies and accidents, Furbo can also send alerts when your dog is barking. $210 $185 Shop Now

Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Thanks to this dog paw clean, you can let your pups play in your yard or the dog park without worrying about how you're going to clean up your floors afterward. $50 $35 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The TikTok-Favorite ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Is On Sale for $20

12 Products to Keep Your Pet Cool on Hot Summer Days

Tidy Up with the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Shark Vacuums

The 36 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023

Roombas Are Up to 44% Off at Amazon Before Prime Day

Whirlpool Air Conditioners Are On Sale to Help Keep You Cool for Less

Best Prime Day Dyson Deals: Save Up to 30% On Vacuums & Air Purifiers

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Ring Video Doorbells to Shop Now