The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Pet Essentials — Score Savings on Toys, Cameras and More Supplies
Amazon Prime Day is just a few days away and there are already huge discounts on everything you need for your pets. Right now is the perfect time to celebrate your furry friends and show them some love with new pet supplies — now up to 60% off ahead of Prime Day 2023.
Right now, Amazon is offering an array of early deals on toys, treats, cameras and other pet essentials that are perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds and rabbits (and lots of other pets as well). Whether you're shopping for a new upgraded litter box, a cozy bed for your furry friend, a new toy for your dog or a gift for the pet parents in your life, Amazon has a deal for all kinds of pet owners.
Warm weather is upon us, which means as a pet parent you may be worried about tick and flea season heading our way. Thankfully, Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment is currently part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals to keep your pets safe during the summer months.
Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best early Prime Day deals on the best pet supplies. Plus, be sure to check out the TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair removal on sale now to keep your home clean all year round.
The pet parent who is always on the go can now schedule up to 15 meals for your cats and dogs from anywhere using your smartphone. With a capacity of 6 Liters, your pets can enjoy their favorite meals while you're out of the house.
Keep an eye on your dogs or cats while you're at work with this pet camera. Plus, you can reward them with a treat or two from this same system (which has a 2-way audio setup).
Always give your cats fresh water with this fountain featuring this quadruple filtration system with activated carbon removing bad taste and odor.
This waterproof and washable dog bed will keep your fluffy friend comfortable throughout the day — plus, you won't have to worry too much about accidents while you're potty training your pup.
The weather is warming up, which means it's time to make sure your cat is protected from fleas and ticks with Frontline Plus.
You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer.
Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy Bonve grooming and grinding tool.
The new Furbo Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day and night. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats and toss them via the free Furbo app. To avoid home emergencies and accidents, Furbo can also send alerts when your dog is barking.
What dog wouldn't love a squeaky squirrel toy (let alone six of them in a fun hide-and-squeak-style puzzle game)?
Take to the trails with your dogs thanks to this leak-proof water dispenser and drinking feeder.
Amazon Basics Multi-Platform Cat Condo provides the perfect space for your cat to relax, play, and climb.
Save some time and effort scooping your cat's litter box by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. It's even equipped for multiple cats and comes with a litter box mat.
Thanks to this dog paw clean, you can let your pups play in your yard or the dog park without worrying about how you're going to clean up your floors afterward.
Keep your furry friend safe this summer with this dog life jacket.
The perfect Pets Day gift for the dog who loves to travel. Keep your car seats clean and fur-free with this waterproof dog car seat cover from iBuddy.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
