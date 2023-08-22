The Best Early Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Ahead of the Holiday Weekend: SkinStore, Kosas, R+Co and More
Labor Day Weekend is almost here, and while we're not thrilled about the holiday signifying end of summer, at least there are plenty of sales to make us feel a little better. The holiday weekend is one of the biggest savings events of the year with markdowns on everything from furniture to fall fashion, and we're especially excited about all the Labor Day beauty deals going on this week.
So many of our favorite brands across all beauty categories — hair care, skincare, makeup, nails and more — are hosting major sales in honor of Labor Day. The best part? You won't have to wait until the holiday weekend to save.
Right now, SkinStore is offering up to 25% off best-selling brands such as Sunday Riley, Dr Dennis Gross, NuFACE and more. TikTok-approved hair brand R+Co is also offering 30% off liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner through September 5.
Below, check out all the best Labor Day beauty deals to take advantage of through the holiday weekend. From 50% off Hailey Bieber-approved clean beauty brand Kosas to buy-one-get-one-free deals from IGK Hair, consider your fall beauty shopping sorted.
Enjoy 25% off sitewide from August 27 through September 5 at this skincare brand created by Renée Rouleau, a dermatologist whose client roster includes Demi Lovato, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer.
Mario Badescu is offering tiered savings for Labor Day from August 30 through September 5. Take 15% off $30+, 20% off $50+, 25% off $75+ and 30% off $100+ with code LD2023.
Eve Lom's nourishing skincare products, including the ultra-popular Cleansing Balm, are 25% off for Labor Day from August 30 through September 4 with code SUMMER25.
Snag some new nail colors for fall at a discount. Deborah Lippmann's Labor Day Sale is offering 25% off orders of $100 or more when you use the code LABORDAY23 at checkout from August 30 through September 4.
Save on supersized skincare from Peter Thomas Roth. The brand is offering 30% off value-sized products (excluding niacinamide) from August 30 through September 4.
The more you shop, the more you save during Benefit's Labor Day Sale. From September 1 through September 4, use the code SAVE10 to save 10% on $50+ orders, SAVE20 to save 20% on $75+ orders and SAVE30 to save 30% on $100+ orders.
Keep your glow going all summer long by shopping Isle of Paradise's self-tanning deals from Sephora. Save up to 25% on self-tanning drops from September 1 through September 4.
From September 2 through September 4, you can take 25% off sitewide (excluding sets) at CLE Cosmetics, a Korean clean beauty company.
