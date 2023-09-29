A freshly brewed espresso drink is the exact jumpstart needed to get our days going. Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect, but high-quality espresso makers can be expensive. Fortunately, with Amazon's October Prime Day on the horizon, the retailer is offering early discounts on espresso machines that simplify the process of enjoying a tasty dose of caffeine with the press of a button.

With the right espresso machine and the proper ingredients, you can create flat whites, Americanos, macchiatos or anything else you crave. For those serious about their caffeinated beverages, De'Longhi espresso machines are an option even the most professional of baristas would love on their kitchen counter. Don't be fooled by the budget-friendly price point: these espresso machines are highly functional for brewing better coffee at home.

Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. From Casabrews and Nespresso to Mr. Coffee, take a sip of all the best early Prime Day deals on espresso makers below. While you're craving a cup of joe, check out our guides to the best Keurig deals at Amazon and the best cold brew coffee makers,

The Best Early October Prime Day Espresso Machine Deals

Casabrews Espresso Machine Amazon Casabrews Espresso Machine Only four steps are required for the perfect sip of espresso with this Casabrews espresso machine. You can kick your morning brew up a notch with the powerful steam milk frother. $170 $130 With Coupon Shop Now

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Amazon KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. $350 $280 Shop Now

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Amazon Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more. $750 $700 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: