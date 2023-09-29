Sales & Deals

The Best Espresso Machine Deals Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day: Shop Nespresso, De'Longhi and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:10 PM PDT, September 29, 2023

Skip the coffee shop line and brew your favorite caffeinated beverages with these espresso machines on sale at Amazon now.

A freshly brewed espresso drink is the exact jumpstart needed to get our days going. Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect, but high-quality espresso makers can be expensive. Fortunately, with Amazon's October Prime Day on the horizon, the retailer is offering early discounts on espresso machines that simplify the process of enjoying a tasty dose of caffeine with the press of a button. 

With the right espresso machine and the proper ingredients, you can create flat whites, Americanos, macchiatos or anything else you crave. For those serious about their caffeinated beverages, De'Longhi espresso machines are an option even the most professional of baristas would love on their kitchen counter. Don't be fooled by the budget-friendly price point: these espresso machines are highly functional for brewing better coffee at home.

Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. From Casabrews and Nespresso to Mr. Coffee, take a sip of all the best early Prime Day deals on espresso makers below. While you're craving a cup of joe, check out our guides to the best Keurig deals at Amazon and the best cold brew coffee makers

The Best Early October Prime Day Espresso Machine Deals

Casabrews Espresso Machine

Casabrews Espresso Machine
Amazon

Casabrews Espresso Machine

Only four steps are required for the perfect sip of espresso with this Casabrews espresso machine. You can kick your morning brew up a notch with the powerful steam milk frother.

$170 $130

With Coupon

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Brew better drinks than the coffee shop at home with the touch of a button. Nespresso's espresso machine can brew four different cup sizes.

$170 $149

Shop Now

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine with Grinder

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine with Grinder
Amazon

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine with Grinder

Home-based baristas that want to up their foam art game will want to check out this deal on the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine.

$800 $663

Shop Now

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo
Amazon

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo

Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like espresso, coffee, cappuccino and latte macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds.

$1,000 $715

Shop Now

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Amazon

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Just starting out on your espresso journey? Dip your toe into the barista lifestyle with this affordable option from Mr. Coffee. 

$75 $55

Shop Now

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
Amazon

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. 

$350 $280

Shop Now

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Amazon

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Enjoy an incomparable cappuccino or latte macchiato at the touch of a button. The art of coffee has never been so simple and pleasurable.

$529 $369

Shop Now

De'Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine

De'Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine
Amazon

De'Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine

When it comes to crafting authentic cappuccino, espresso and your favorite coffee, this versatile machine never compromises. Its Dual Heating System gives you the best of both worlds by brewing two drinks at once.

$300 $250

Shop Now

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine
Amazon

Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine

Brew delicious lattes, cappuccinos and shots of espresso right at home using Lavazza's singe-serve espresso machine.

$189 $152

Shop Now

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more.

$750 $700

Shop Now

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Amazon

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Durable ceramic grinders deliver exceptional coffee for up to 20,000 cups. You can also customize your coffee's strength and volume.  

$650 $534

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine + 30 Capsules

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine + 30 Capsules
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine + 30 Capsules

Skip the potential mess of dealing with espresso beans and tamping down the powder when you use the Nespresso. It comes with drink pods similar to a Keurig, and a milk frother. All you have to do is put in the pod and hit a button for delicious drinks. The bundle with the machine and 30 capsules is currently discounted.

$257 $232

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

