The Best Fall Finds from lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section

By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:43 AM PDT, October 27, 2023

The lululemon We Made Too Much section has best-selling leggings, long sleeve tops, running shoes and more for a fraction of the cost.

lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples but are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is overflowing with dozens of steals for fall and now is the perfect time to save on wardrobe upgrades. You can find leggings, joggers, sneakers and staples like running shorts and more for less.

In this hidden corner of lululemon's site, one of the brand's most beloved leggings is going for an all-time low price you don't want to miss. The super-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with thousands of rave reviews. Right now, select Align leggings are available for as low as $39.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.

$128-$138 $49-$99

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 20 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$98-$118 $39-$79

Shop Now

Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are both comfortable and durable to be worn all year. The best finds include some of the brand's best-selling tennis dresses, tank tops, running shoes, and more. They are all perfect for working out this fall and there is nothing clearance about them. 

In addition to the Align leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles can be found at lululemon for a fraction of the cost. Whether you're shopping for yourself or purchasing gifts, don't miss out on the deepest price cuts from lululemon's We Made Too Much section this weekend.

Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Full Length Luxtreme

Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Full Length Luxtreme
lululemon

Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Full Length Luxtreme

Designed for on the move, these pants are perfect for your fall workouts or dance classes.

$128 $69

Shop Now

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise workout leggings wick away moisture to help you stay dry and are the perfect fit for running.

$118 $49-$89

Shop Now

High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt

High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt
lululemon

High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt

A lightweight, classic fit t-shirt that's perfect for running and training.

$58 $34-$39

Shop Now

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length
lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length

With fall almost here we're switching to long sleeve shirts for our workouts and run outdoors.

$78-$88 $44-$59

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"

lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"

We love the lululemon Align Wide Leg pant for yoga, walking and lounging.

$128 $49-$99

Shop Now

InStill High-Rise Tight 25"

InStill High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon

InStill High-Rise Tight 25"

Feel light and free in these designed-for-yoga pants.

$128 $69

Shop Now

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Designed for running and training, the lululemon Chargefeels deliver style, bounce, and agile support. 

$138 $79

Shop Now

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Whether you're going for a walk, attending a dance class or even running errands, these flare pants are so comfortable you'll want to sleep in them.

$118 $49-$89

Shop Now

Blissfeel Running Shoe

Blissfeel Running Shoe
lululemon

Blissfeel Running Shoe

Save on these ultra-comfortable workout shoes that feel like they were made specifically for your foot. 

$148 $74-99

Shop Now

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"
lululemon

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Throw on this perfect pair of shorts with a cute tank top.

$68 - $78 $39 - $49

Shop Now

Align Cropped Tank Top

Align Cropped Tank Top
lululemon

Align Cropped Tank Top

The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.

$68 $39-$49

Shop Now

Court Crush Dress

Court Crush Dress
lululemon

Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138 $54

Shop Now

Restfeel Women's Slide

Restfeel Women's Slide
lululemon

Restfeel Women's Slide

Slide into something more comfortable post-workout with these lululemon Restfeel Slides.

$58 $49

Shop Now

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
lululemon

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length

Pair this tank with flowy shorts or light leggings for comfort and the perfect workout fit.

$58 - $68 $39

Shop Now

Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top

Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top
lululemon

Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top

Designed for yoga, the lululemon Align tank top is so weightless and buttery soft, all you feel is comfort in your practice. Pair with your favorite sports bra.

$58 $39

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns.

$64-$74 $39-$49

Shop Now

