Disney+ will be increasing its prices starting Mar. 26. That means, if you prefer a monthly subscription, you have a whole lot of movies to add to your watch list before you have to fork over even more cash to access them all in one place. Instead of the streaming site's standard $6.99 a month ($69.99 annually), Disney+ will cost $7.99 a month ($79.99 annually) beginning in late March.

There are so many reasons to sign up for or hold on to Disney+, even with the bump in cost. In fact, we've listed more than thirty of those reasons below. Check out the best movies on Disney+ right now. Oh, and pro tip for those into an annual membership: Sign up before the end of March to lock in the lower annual price.

Disney+ subscribers have unlimited access to new and popular animated movies such as Raya and the Last Dragon and Soul. The streaming site is the ultimate spot for Star Wars and Marvel fans due to their extensive library of Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe titles. Many of your favorite princess movies are on Disney+, such as The Little Mermaid, The Princess and the Frog, Moana and the warrior Mulan.

The streaming site is also home to some must-see documentaries. Watch director James Cameron revisit the real-life crash site of the Titanic in Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron. Learn all about the creative mind behind some of Disney's most famous lyrics in the documentary Howard. Get your heart rate up by watching one man's attempt at the first-ever free solo rock climbing (no ropes! no protective equipment!) of a Yosemite mountain in the doc Free Solo.

Have the ultimate movie binge-watch day and stream all these worthwhile titles on Disney+ right now, before the price increase.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney's fantasy-adventure movie about a warrior who attempts to unite humans and dragons back into the same society is available to stream for $29.99 on Disney+ Premier Access. The title, which features the voices of Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran and The Farewell's Awkwafina, is also available in theaters.

Soul

Starring Jamie Foxx, Soul tells the story of a man whose life on Earth is cut short, so when he inadvertently lands in The Great Before, he sets out in search of a second chance at living his life to the fullest.

Soul Disney+ Soul Watch Now

Mulan

The highly anticipated live-action remake of Mulan brings you all the magic from your favorite animated Disney story, but with IRL characters. Unlike the animated flick, none of these characters sing. However, the story and its action scenes both got a major upgrade that you have to see.

Mulan Disney+ Mulan Watch Now

Hamilton

Even your 100th viewing of this Broadway musical event isn't enough. Disney+ is the only streaming service offering the musical starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Jonathan Groff and more of Broadway's biggest stars in the retelling of the rise and fall of American founding father, Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton Disney+ Hamilton Watch Now

Black Is King

From its celebration of the Black experience to its fierce fashion statements to cameos by her three kids, Beyoncé's groundbreaking new visual album Black Is King is a divine experience that simply can't be missed.

Black Panther

Visit Wakanda anytime to remind yourself why this won Marvel its first Academy Awards and ignited a full-on cultural movement. Watch Black Panther to see the late Chadwick Boseman in one of his most exciting roles ever.

Black Panther Marvel Studios Black Panther Watch Now

Captain Marvel

This 2019 Marvel movie starring Brie Larson explains how Captain Marvel went from human U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, to a super-powered Kree warrior who must protect Earth from a galactic war.

Captain Marvel Marvel Studios Captain Marvel Watch Now

The Lion King

Speaking of Queen Bey: This remake of the animated classic, featuring the voices of Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and more, reigned supreme at the box office in 2019 -- and now you can continue the singalong fun at home.

Lady and the Tramp

The 1955 animated version is on there, too, but give this sweet live-action retelling a chance if you haven't already.

Avengers: Endgame

The 2019 Avengers movie was filled with tiny Easter eggs about the films to come. Definitely take the time to stream this action-packed superhero flick again to see if you can catch them all.

Iron Man

You've seen how his story ends, but when's the last time you returned to the start and watched Tony Stark's first flight as Iron Man?

Iron Man Marvel Studios Iron Man Watch Now

Star Wars: A New Hope

The Rise of Skywalker completed the Skywalker Saga, but it began here with this 1977 title that followed the adventures of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The franchise's first anthology film -- or Star Wars Story -- is both a top-notch smash-and-grab flick and fix to a long-debated plot hole. The 2016 title stars Diego Luna, Felicity Jones and Riz Ahmed.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Our favorite from the newest trilogy, and not just because it stars Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver and features a purple-haired Laura Dern spouting space commands.

Ratatouille

The animated movie follows Remy the rat, who has dreams of being a big-time Parisian chef but faces the obvious obstacle of... well, being a rodent. This 2007 title features the voices of Patton Oswalt, Janeane Garofalo and Brad Garrett.

Ratatouille Disney Ratatouille Watch Now

Coco

You're going to want to bust out the tissues for this one. The 2017 animated film about an aspiring singer-songwriter who visits the magical Land of the Dead is full of Mexican Day of the Dead traditions, gorgeous music and heartfelt moments that will give you all the feels.

Coco Disney+ Coco Watch Now

Toy Story 3

All four films in the franchise -- including the latest, Toy Story 4 -- are streaming, but the 2010 title remains the top rewatch.

WALL-E

One of cinema's greatest love stories just happens to be between a rusty junker and his better half, a sleek probe droid. The 2008 animated dystopian adventure will make you laugh and cry.

WALL-E Pixar WALL-E Watch Now

Big Hero 6

A big, cuddly protector is a welcome guest, even if only on screen. This 2014 comedy about a squad of heroic techies and their robot friend features the voice acting of Ryan Potter, Jamie Chung, Damon Wayans Jr. and T.J. Miller.

Moana

The Disney title features tunes from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and expresses the importance of giving back to Mother Earth, all in one epic not-a-princess movie.

Moana Walt Disney Pictures Moana Watch Now

The Princess and the Frog

Be prepared: This Disney re-telling (which features the first-ever Black Disney princess!) of the classic tale might inspire you to cook a full New Orleans buffet. The title features the voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, Keith David and Jim Cummings.

Hercules

The Disney movie, which features such classic tunes as "Zero to Hero" and "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)," tells the story of a young god trapped on Earth who just wants to find where he belongs.

Hercules Disney Hercules Watch Now

The Little Mermaid

The Disney-fied Hans Christian Andersen tale about a mermaid who falls in love with a human prince and sacrifices her voice to be with him still holds up. Darling, it's better down on Disney+, take it from me.

Howard

If you love The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin then you should definitely watch this 2020 documentary on Howard Ashman, the man behind the unforgettable lyrics to all your favorite films. The doc celebrates his body of work including his many Disney accomplishments but also gives viewers a look inside his personal life and for that part, you may want to have some tissues handy.

Howard Disney+ Howard Watch Now

Free Solo

Alex Honnold risks his life to make climbing history -- and it's all caught on camera. If you aren't afraid of heights, you may or may not be after watching this jaw-dropping documentary.

Free Solo National Geographic Society Free Solo Watch Now

Science Fair

This documentary follows nine very different high school students from around the world on their respective journeys to win the international science fair.

Science Fair National Geographic Documentary Films Science Fair Watch Now

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron

Explore the real-life crash site with the best picture-winning director in the National Geographic documentary. Watch as Cameron and a team of experts use modern technology to piece together what exactly went wrong during the famous disaster and uncover the untold stories of Titanic passengers.

The Descendants

The title about the children of popular Disney villains who have a shot at redemption, and its sequel and three-quel, are streaming on Disney+. The franchise stars the late Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart.

The Descendants Disney The Descendants Watch Now

Avatar

In this 2009 title, after humans deplete Earth's natural resources, they begin mining a mineral on the alien planet Pandora. However, human interference threatens the world of Pandora's inhabitants, the Na'vi. To see how things turn out, watch this title on Disney+.

Avatar 20th Century Studios Avatar Watch Now

The Muppets

This Muppets title stars Jason Segel and Amy Adams. As far as Muppets content goes, there's also The Great Muppet Caper, Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island and Muppets Most Wanted.

The Muppets ITC Films The Muppets Watch Now

The Parent Trap

Both the Lindsay Lohan version and the 1961 original starring Hayley Mills, are available on the streaming service.

The Parent Trap Walt Disney Pictures The Parent Trap Watch Now

The Simpsons Movie

Watch Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson in their 2007 feature-length film full of Simpsons character shenanigans.

The Simpsons Movie 20th Century Fox The Simpsons Movie Watch Now

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Four of the Pirates movies are streaming on Disney+, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. You should definitely start by watching the first film from 2003, which sets up the relationships between Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom).

Flora & Ulysses

The comedy-adventure movie based on the Kate DiCamillo novel of the same name, tells the story of a young girl named Flora, who befriends a squirrel. Little does Flora know, but she is about to discover that her animal pal has super powers that will change her life.

Clouds

Clouds tells the touching, heartbreaking real-life story of Zach Sobiech, an aspiring musician who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in his senior year of high school. It stars Fin Argus, Neve Campbell and Sabrina Carpenter, and was directed by Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni.

Clouds Disney+ Clouds Watch Now

Black Beauty

The timeless tale of one horse's unbreakable bond with a special young person gets an update courtesy of director Ashley Avis, voiced by Kate Winslet.

RELATED CONTENT:

Disney Plus Price Increase: All the Reasons to Sign Up Now and Save

How to Watch 'Raya and the Last Dragon' on Disney Plus

What's New on Disney Plus in March

Your Streaming Guide to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus and More