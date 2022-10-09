The Best Fitness Deals Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day: Bowflex, Bala Bangles, Activewear and More
With just two days until Amazon's October Prime Day sale, you can get a head start on the savings. There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, especially on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines.
We've rounded up the best early Prime Day fitness deals available now. Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym should take advantage of these early Black Friday deals on fitness equipment and activewear. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to restock your workout clothes this fall, Amazon has a ton of fitness gear, weights and activewear marked down right now.
While you'll need a Prime membership to unlock the exclusive savings during the Prime Early Access Sale, anyone can shop these early deals. You can grab a new folding treadmill for $160 off or a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings to check some must-haves off your shopping list. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, wrist weights, leggings and even earbuds.
Ahead, find the best early fitness deals from the Prime Early Access Sale that you can score right now before the two-day shopping event begins October 11.
Best Prime Early Access Sale Early Fitness Equipment Deals
You can use this bike with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Ride in stationary mode or level up with Leaning Mode that leans left or right as you sprint toward the finish line.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.
Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more.
Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage.
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Schwinn's bike comes with a 1-Year JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.
Easily switch between 7 different weights (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 lbs) and perform a variety of full-body exercises with the barbell and the Bowflex curl bar.
Complete your home gym with $150 off this customer-loved rowing machine. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an Ipad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising.
Best Prime Early Access Sale Early Fitness Tech Deals
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.
Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life.
Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout.
Best Prime Early Access Sale Early Activewear Deals
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
If you love the Aerie crossover leggings, this very similar pair on Amazon is 50% off right now. These leggings also have a hidden waistband pocket for convenient storage of keys, credit cards, and other essentials.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
These classic 3-Stripe leggings have a high-rise waist and a soft, stretchy cotton build keep you moving in comfort.
Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts.
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds.
Ultraboosts are best-in-class running shoes for women, built for maximum comfort and energy return on all types of runs.
Score nearly 30% off a pair of high-performance running shoes with a smooth, flexible ride.
Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings.
