With just two days until Amazon's October Prime Day sale, you can get a head start on the savings. There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, especially on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines.

We've rounded up the best early Prime Day fitness deals available now. Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym should take advantage of these early Black Friday deals on fitness equipment and activewear. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to restock your workout clothes this fall, Amazon has a ton of fitness gear, weights and activewear marked down right now.

While you'll need a Prime membership to unlock the exclusive savings during the Prime Early Access Sale, anyone can shop these early deals. You can grab a new folding treadmill for $160 off or a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings to check some must-haves off your shopping list. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, wrist weights, leggings and even earbuds.

Ahead, find the best early fitness deals from the Prime Early Access Sale that you can score right now before the two-day shopping event begins October 11.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Early Fitness Equipment Deals

Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Bike Amazon Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Bike You can use this bike with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Ride in stationary mode or level up with Leaning Mode that leans left or right as you sprint toward the finish line. $1,800 $1,500 Buy Now

NordicTrack Smart Rower Amazon NordicTrack Smart Rower Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage. $1,600 $1,215 Buy Now

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar Amazon Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar Easily switch between 7 different weights (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 lbs) and perform a variety of full-body exercises with the barbell and the Bowflex curl bar. $600 $450 Buy Now

Best Prime Early Access Sale Early Fitness Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active. $249 $161 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout. $250 $180 Buy Now

Best Prime Early Access Sale Early Activewear Deals

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $40 $26 Buy Now

