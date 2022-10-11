Shopping

The Best Fitness Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day: Bowflex, Bala Bangles, Activewear and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals
Amazon

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is finally here to kick off the holiday shopping season with major savings across virtually every category. The Prime Day fitness deals are especially incredible with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. 

We've rounded up the best Prime Day fitness deals available now. Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym should take advantage of these early Black Friday deals on fitness equipment and activewear. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to restock your workout clothes this fall, Amazon has a ton of fitness gear, weights and workout clothes marked down right now. 

While you'll need a Prime membership to unlock the exclusive savings during the Prime Early Access Sale, you can start a free 30-day trial. Standout fitness deals include a new folding treadmill for $160 off and a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings to check some must-haves off your shopping list. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, wrist weights, leggings and even smartwatches.

Ahead, find the best October Prime Day fitness deals that you can score right now before the two-day shopping event ends tomorrow, October 12. 

Best October Prime Day Fitness Equipment Deals

Original Peloton Bike
Original Peloton Bike
Amazon
Original Peloton Bike

Take your at-home workouts for the next level with the Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes.

$1,445$1,225
Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Bike
Bowflex Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series
Amazon
Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Bike

You can use this bike with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Ride in stationary mode or level up with Leaning Mode that leans left or right as you sprint toward the finish line. 

$1,800$1,500
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell
Bowflex SelectTech 522 Adjustable Dumbbell
Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.

$549$429
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Amazon
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2

Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more. 

$49$39
NordicTrack Smart Rower
NordicTrack Smart Rower
Amazon
NordicTrack Smart Rower

Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage. 

$1,600$1,199
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700$489
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn's bike comes with a 1-Year JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.

$1,200$921
Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar
Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar
Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar

Easily switch between 7 different weights (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 lbs) and perform a variety of full-body exercises with the barbell and the Bowflex curl bar.

$600$450
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Complete your home gym with $150 off this customer-loved rowing machine. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.

$400$240
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$270$136
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
Amazon
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an Ipad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising. 

$440$229

Best October Prime Day Fitness Tech Deals

Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

 Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.

$199$179
Peloton Guide
Peloton Guide
Amazon
Peloton Guide

Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form.

$295$250
Peloton Heart Rate Band
Peloton Heart Rate Band
Amazon
Peloton Heart Rate Band

This sweat-proof arm band reads your heart rate and connects to your phone via Bluetooth to track your progress.

$90$66
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. 

$100$65
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch

Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout.

$250$180

Best October Prime Day Activewear Deals

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Peloton Women's Standard Cadent High Rise 7/8 Legging
Peloton Women's Standard Cadent High Rise 7/8 Legging
Amazon
Peloton Women's Standard Cadent High Rise 7/8 Legging

Silky-smooth and durable, these Peloton logo leggings are made to stay up during your workout.

$92$69
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 

$70$49
Peloton Women's Dreamblend Jogger
Peloton Women's Dreamblend Jogger
Amazon
Peloton Women's Dreamblend Jogger

For a more cozy workout pant, go with these deep purple Peloton joggers.

$88$66
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25$18
Peloton Men's Dreamblend Crewneck Pullover
Peloton Men's Dreamblend Crewneck Pullover
Amazon
Peloton Men's Dreamblend Crewneck Pullover

Stay comfy while repping your love for Peloton with this crewneck sweatshirt.

$92$69
Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings with Pocket
Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings with Pocket
Amazon
Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings with Pocket

If you love the Aerie crossover leggings, this very similar pair on Amazon is 50% off right now. These leggings also have a hidden waistband pocket for convenient storage of keys, credit cards, and other essentials. 

$46$23
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

Ultraboosts are best-in-class running shoes for women, built for maximum comfort and energy return on all types of runs.

$180$112
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Score nearly 30% off a pair of high-performance running shoes with a smooth, flexible ride.

$190$133
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$40$26
adidas Originals Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings
Amazon
adidas Originals Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings

These classic 3-Stripe leggings have a high-rise waist and a soft, stretchy cotton build keep you moving in comfort.

$40$31
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon
Heathyoga Biker Shorts

Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts. 

$22$18
Peloton Womens Printed High Neck Sports Bra
Peloton Womens Printed High Neck Sports Bra
Amazon
Peloton Womens Printed High Neck Sports Bra

The keyhole back cutout in this sports bra not only looks cute, but makes it extra breathable. 

$56$42
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings

Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings. 

$19$14

