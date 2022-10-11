Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is finally here to kick off the holiday shopping season with major savings across virtually every category. The Prime Day fitness deals are especially incredible with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers.

We've rounded up the best Prime Day fitness deals available now. Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym should take advantage of these early Black Friday deals on fitness equipment and activewear. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to restock your workout clothes this fall, Amazon has a ton of fitness gear, weights and workout clothes marked down right now.

While you'll need a Prime membership to unlock the exclusive savings during the Prime Early Access Sale, you can start a free 30-day trial. Standout fitness deals include a new folding treadmill for $160 off and a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings to check some must-haves off your shopping list. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, wrist weights, leggings and even smartwatches.

Ahead, find the best October Prime Day fitness deals that you can score right now before the two-day shopping event ends tomorrow, October 12.

Best October Prime Day Fitness Equipment Deals

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts for the next level with the Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,225 Buy Now

Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Bike Amazon Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Bike You can use this bike with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Ride in stationary mode or level up with Leaning Mode that leans left or right as you sprint toward the finish line. $1,800 $1,500 Buy Now

NordicTrack Smart Rower Amazon NordicTrack Smart Rower Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage. $1,600 $1,199 Buy Now

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar Amazon Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar Easily switch between 7 different weights (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 lbs) and perform a variety of full-body exercises with the barbell and the Bowflex curl bar. $600 $450 Buy Now

Best October Prime Day Fitness Tech Deals

Peloton Guide Amazon Peloton Guide Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form. $295 $250 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout. $250 $180 Buy Now

Best October Prime Day Activewear Deals

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $40 $26 Buy Now

