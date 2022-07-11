The Best Flowy, Lightweight Linen Pants for Women to Shop This Summer
Shorts are a summertime staple, but sometimes you just want a stylish pair of lightweight pants to wear — even on the hottest, most humid days. Luckily, linen pants are both lightweight and breathable, making them a must-have summer staple for anyone's vacation packing list or dinner out on the town. We've rounded up the best linen pants for women to keep you cool and chic all summer long.
With the rise of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic, wide-leg linen pants are even more of a summer trend that is here to stay. Whether you are on the hunt for some flowy, breezy pants or something a bit more structured for the office, linen pants come in various styles and designs. From cropped lengths to 100% linen pants that cinch toward your ankles, there are fits that can be dressed up or down to fit your summer schedule.
Not all linen pants are neutral in color and summer styles are in full swing at brands like Free People, Old Navy, Eileen Fisher and more. Below, we've gathered the best linen pants to add to your wardrobe this season.
A linen lantern pant from Eileen Fisher with mini-check print and crinkled texture. You can pair it with a matching shirt.
These cropped linen pants with a drawstring waist are perfect for an active summer day.
The Lyla Linen Trousers from Free People offer a more tailored look with soft 100% linen fabrication. So, you can go from the beach to a Zoom meeting if you really wanted to.
These comfortable linen pants feature a drawstring for an even more leisurely look. Made from sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester, you can also machine wash these pants.
Pack a pair of these capri palazzo pants that are made from a blend of linen and cotton fabrics for a comfortable fit.
Looking for something a bit more adventurous than just a pair of linen pants? Try the Homecoming Jumper from Free People. It's made from a sustainably-sourced linen blend.
Try a pseudo-denim look this summer with the Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant from Athleta. Made from 100% linen fabric, these best-selling pants have zip-up pockets for extra security, and they're machine washable (which cuts down on your chore time).
Floral prints are always in season, but especially so during the summertime. Opt for this flowery linen wide-leg pant for your next summer adventure.
These Tommy Bahama linen pants aren't just comfortable, they also make the perfect beach chic pants. The high-rise fit gives these linen pants a more structured look.
Cropped pants with a slim-fitting design are a great way to start off your new everyday summer look. Plus, the elastic waistband makes these trousers ideal for casual wear.
