The Best Flowy, Lightweight Linen Pants for Women to Shop This Summer

Shorts are a summertime staple, but sometimes you just want a stylish pair of lightweight pants to wear — even on the hottest, most humid days. Luckily, linen pants are both lightweight and breathable, making them a must-have summer staple for anyone's vacation packing list or dinner out on the town. We've rounded up the best linen pants for women to keep you cool and chic all summer long.

With the rise of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic, wide-leg linen pants are even more of a summer trend that is here to stay. Whether you are on the hunt for some flowy, breezy pants or something a bit more structured for the office, linen pants come in various styles and designs. From cropped lengths to 100% linen pants that cinch toward your ankles, there are fits that can be dressed up or down to fit your summer schedule.

Not all linen pants are neutral in color and summer styles are in full swing at brands like Free People, Old Navy, Eileen Fisher and more. Below, we've gathered the best linen pants to add to your wardrobe this season.

Free People Lyla Linen Trousers Free People Free People Lyla Linen Trousers The Lyla Linen Trousers from Free People offer a more tailored look with soft 100% linen fabrication. So, you can go from the beach to a Zoom meeting if you really wanted to. $128 Buy Now

Free People Homecoming Jumper Free People Free People Homecoming Jumper Looking for something a bit more adventurous than just a pair of linen pants? Try the Homecoming Jumper from Free People. It's made from a sustainably-sourced linen blend. $78 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 14 Best White Pants to Add to Your Summer 2022 Wardrobe

The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

The 18 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022

Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather

Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: 10 Best Deals to Shop Today

18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $35 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Get Dewy, Hydrated Skin this Summer with Burt’s Bees Natural Skin Care