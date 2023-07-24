Whether you're setting up your home office space for the first time or you're just trying to spruce it up for summer, your office chair could use an upgrade. The continual transition to working remotely has had many of us turning our homes into mini offices that don't completely mirror the look of a cubicle. One advantage of a good work-from-home setup is an office chair that doesn't totally destroy your back.

Of course, you want to find a comfortable office chair that also matches the rest of your home workspace. In addition to a comfy seat, you can always elevate your new office chair's comfortability with a gel seat cushion or a lumbar support office pillow for your lower back.

Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair also have tons of great options that double as desk chairs for those heading back to school. From patterned computer chairs to executive chairs lined with plush fabric and ergonomic chairs in nearly every color, you can find one that matches your style and fits perfectly in your dorm room or home study space. Investing in a new desk chair will help you stay comfortable as you power through study sessions.

If you're looking for a chair with adjustable armrests, ergonomic features or an adjustable height, then we probably found one fit for your home office or study space. The best part? All of the chairs featured in our round-up are under $100.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for stylish yet comfortable office chairs.

Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair Wayfair Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours. $112 $96 Shop Now

Shahoo Executive Office Chair Amazon Shahoo Executive Office Chair Available in several shades of brown, black and grey, this faux leather ergonomic chair provides plenty of back support while looking gorgeous in any room. $90 $73 Shop Now

