The Best iRobot Roomba Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

Top-rated iRobot Roombas have never been cheaper than they are now at Amazon.

Robot vacuums are not just efficient, but they can also be some of the most expensive gadgets you buy for your home. If it's time to step up your cleaning game, Amazon has tons of deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums ahead of their 2023 October Prime Day.

Right now, Amazon is taking up to 35% off robot vacuums including iRobot Roomba Vacuums. We're seeing record-low prices on some of the best robot vacuums available now. With iRobot making some of the most top-rated robot vacuums on the market, the best Roomba deals can save you hundreds on premium models.

Shop iRobot Roomba Deals

These popular smart devices are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.

Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands. As Amazon's second Prime Day approaches, there are also big savings on combo 2-in-1 machines, which will simplify your cleaning process by tackling both your vacuuming and mopping chores. 

Ahead, shop the best Roomba deals on Amazon to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.

The Best Early October Prime Day iRobot Roomba Deals

iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

The Roomba j6 + robot vacuum empties on its own for up to 60 days, packs 10x the power-lifting suction, and comes with unique intelligence to avoid cords and pet waste.

$800 $641

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.

$400 $285

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Now the Roomba i3+ EVO iRobot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System.

$449 $399

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$300 $189

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save on iRobot's most powerful cleaning system and advanced technologies. The s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris.

$1,000 $700

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Cut down on your chore time with the Roomba that can do all the vacuuming while you focus on other things. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and dog shedding seasons.

$350 $249

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.

$275 $248

Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop
Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop

This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently.

$500 $350

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

