iRobot’s line of Roomba robot vacuums are every homeowner’s dream. With summer nearly here, you can spend more time in the sun without worrying about cleaning up the house when you have a robot vacuum to do the job. Right now, Amazon is offering steep discounts on multiple Roomba models so you can sit back, relax, and let these robot vacuums take care of the cleaning for you.

The crowd-favorite iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with these Amazon deals offering up to 41% off a number of Wi-Fi-enabled, self-cleaning models. These smart devices are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year.

Shop iRobot Roomba Deals

Robot vacuums are an indispensable tool for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning process. They can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up. Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands.

Ahead, shop the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals at Amazon to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.

Best iRobot Roomba Deals at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $249 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Amazon iRobot Braava Jet M6 This Braava Jet M6 robot will mop your kitchen floor better than other cleaning tools. The M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. If the battery runs low, it will recharge and begin cleaning again. $500 $350 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $399 Shop Now

When it comes to efficient cleaning, a robot vacuum can't be beat. Many of the robot vacuums we found also support Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it exactly where to clean up dog hair, messy spills, and extra dusty corners. Below, we've rounded up more top-rated robot vacuums currently on sale at Amazon.

More Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop Now

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Amazon Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $180 $124 Shop Now

roborock Q5+ Amazon roborock Q5+ A super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold 7 weeks of dirt before you have you clean out the dock. $700 $480 Shop Now

eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning. $230 $199 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

