Does your little one need new kicks? Now's the time to shop as the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering deals on kids' shoes.

Mini versions of sneakers and sandals from footwear favorites such as New Balance, Puma, Native Shoes and Skechers are on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2020 event. Toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are available for a range of styles.

While you're picking up a pair or two for the kids, get something nice for yourself. The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with deals on major brands, including Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Levi's and so many more. The Big Style Sale from Amazon comes following the postponement of Amazon Prime Day.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Check out ET Style's favorite picks of kids' shoes from the sale.

Native Shoes Kids' Jefferson Block Junior Water Shoe

Jefferson Block Junior Water Shoe Native Shoes Amazon Jefferson Block Junior Water Shoe Native Shoes Water-friendly shoes, ideal for summer. REGULARLY $45 $32 at Amazon

New Balance Kid's 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe

Kid's 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe New Balance Amazon Kid's 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe New Balance Classic New Balance running shoes that'll keep up with your little one. REGULARLY $49.99 $23.49 at Amazon

Freshly Picked - Little/Big Girl Boy Kids Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13

Teva Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal

Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker

PUMA Kids' X-ray Slip on Sneaker

X-Ray Slip On Sneaker Puma Amazon X-Ray Slip On Sneaker Puma Retro-style sneakers with Puma's signature details. REGULARLY $37.74 $29.99 at Amazon

Crocs Kids Unisex Coast Clog

Kids Unisex Coast Clog Crocs Amazon Kids Unisex Coast Clog Crocs Crocs clogs are comfortable and easy to wear. REGULARLY $29.99 $18.88 at Amazon

adidas Adilette Shower Slides Kids

Adilette Shower Slides Kids Adidas Amazon Adilette Shower Slides Kids Adidas Mini version of the popular Adidas Adilette slides. REGULARLY $20 $15 at Amazon

