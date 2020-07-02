Shopping

The Best Kids Shoe Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale: Native Shoes, New Balance and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
kids shoes sale 1280
JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Does your little one need new kicks? Now's the time to shop as the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering deals on kids' shoes. 

Mini versions of sneakers and sandals from footwear favorites such as New Balance, Puma, Native Shoes and Skechers are on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2020 event. Toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are available for a range of styles. 

While you're picking up a pair or two for the kids, get something nice for yourself. The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with deals on major brands, including Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Levi's and so many more. The Big Style Sale from Amazon comes following the postponement of Amazon Prime Day.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Check out ET Style's favorite picks of kids' shoes from the sale. 

Native Shoes Kids' Jefferson Block Junior Water Shoe

Jefferson Block Junior Water Shoe
Native Shoes
Native Shoes Jefferson Block Junior Water Shoe
Amazon
Jefferson Block Junior Water Shoe
Native Shoes

Water-friendly shoes, ideal for summer. 

REGULARLY $45

New Balance Kid's 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe 

Kid's 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe
New Balance
New Balance Kid's 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe
Amazon
Kid's 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe
New Balance

Classic New Balance running shoes that'll keep up with your little one. 

REGULARLY $49.99

Freshly Picked - Little/Big Girl Boy Kids Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13 

Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13
Freshly Picked
Freshly Picked Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13
Amazon
Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13
Freshly Picked

Score these adorable moccasin leather shoes for a limited-time price. 

Teva Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal

Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Teva
Teva Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Amazon
Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Teva

Sandals for all-day comfort. 

REGULARLY $40

Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker

Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker
Skechers
Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker
Amazon
Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker
Skechers

Cool, low-top kicks with a hint of shine. 

REGULARLY $50

PUMA Kids' X-ray Slip on Sneaker 

X-Ray Slip On Sneaker
Puma
Puma X-Ray Slip On Sneaker
Amazon
X-Ray Slip On Sneaker
Puma

Retro-style sneakers with Puma's signature details. 

REGULARLY $37.74

Crocs Kids Unisex Coast Clog

Kids Unisex Coast Clog
Crocs
Crocs Kids Unisex Coast Clog
Amazon
Kids Unisex Coast Clog
Crocs

Crocs clogs are comfortable and easy to wear. 

REGULARLY $29.99

adidas Adilette Shower Slides Kids

Adilette Shower Slides Kids
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Shower Slides Kids
Amazon
Adilette Shower Slides Kids
Adidas

Mini version of the popular Adidas Adilette slides. 

REGULARLY $20

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion: Top Deals So Far

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

Skechers Are up to 20% off at the Amazon Big Style Sale

 