The Best Kids Shoe Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale: Native Shoes, New Balance and More
Does your little one need new kicks? Now's the time to shop as the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering deals on kids' shoes.
Mini versions of sneakers and sandals from footwear favorites such as New Balance, Puma, Native Shoes and Skechers are on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2020 event. Toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are available for a range of styles.
While you're picking up a pair or two for the kids, get something nice for yourself. The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with deals on major brands, including Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Levi's and so many more. The Big Style Sale from Amazon comes following the postponement of Amazon Prime Day.
The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.
Check out ET Style's favorite picks of kids' shoes from the sale.
Native Shoes Kids' Jefferson Block Junior Water Shoe
Water-friendly shoes, ideal for summer.
New Balance Kid's 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe
Classic New Balance running shoes that'll keep up with your little one.
Freshly Picked - Little/Big Girl Boy Kids Leather Sneaker Mocc - Little/Big Kid Sizes 5-13
Score these adorable moccasin leather shoes for a limited-time price.
Teva Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Sandals for all-day comfort.
Skechers Kids' Shine Status-Off The Chain Sneaker
Cool, low-top kicks with a hint of shine.
PUMA Kids' X-ray Slip on Sneaker
Retro-style sneakers with Puma's signature details.
Crocs clogs are comfortable and easy to wear.
adidas Adilette Shower Slides Kids
Mini version of the popular Adidas Adilette slides.
