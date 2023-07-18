The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Summer

Shop

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool and Comfortable in the Summer Heat

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Linen Pants for Women
Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Shorts are a wardrobe staple for the summer, but sometimes you just want a stylish pair of lightweight pants to take you around town — even on the hottest, most humid days. Luckily, linen pants are both lightweight and breathable, making them a must-have fashion staple for anyone's summer vacation packing list, visit to their office, or dinner out on the town. We've rounded up the best linen pants for women to keep you cool and chic all summer long.

With the rise of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic, wide-leg linen pants are even more of a summer trend that is here to stay. Whether you are on the hunt for some flowy, casual pants or something a bit more structured for the office, linen pants come in various styles and designs. From cropped lengths to 100% linen dress pants that cinch toward your ankles, there are fits that can be dressed up or down to fit your summer schedule.

Summer linen styles are in full swing at brands like Free People, Athleta, Abercrombie, Eileen Fisher and more. Below, shop all the best linen pants to find the perfect fit to add to your wardrobe this summer season. 

Reformation Olina Linen Pant
Reformation Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Reformation Olina Linen Pant

With a relaxed fit, this straight leg linen pant is the perfect pick for casual outings.

$178
Eileen Fisher Puckered Linen Lantern Pant
Eileen Fisher Puckered Linen Lantern Pant
Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher Puckered Linen Lantern Pant

A linen lantern pant from Eileen Fisher with mini-check print and crinkled texture. You can pair it with a matching shirt.

$178$89
Anrabess Women's Linen Pants
ANRABESS Women's Linen Pants
Amazon
Anrabess Women's Linen Pants

If you're looking for a versatile look this summer, these linen pants can be dressed up or worn casually.

$36$31
Athleta Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant
Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant
Athleta
Athleta Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant

Made from 100% linen fabric, these best-selling pants have zip-up pockets for extra security, and they're machine washable (which cuts down on your chore time). 

$79
Abercrombie Linen Blend Ultra Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie Linen Blend Ultra Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie
Abercrombie Linen Blend Ultra Wide Leg Pant

This stylish linen blend pant from Abercrombie is the ideal choice for both beach outings and nice dinners.

$90
GAP Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants
GAP Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants
GAP
GAP Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants

If you're searching for the perfect pair of linen pants to wear to the office during the summer, GAP's Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants offer comfort and support. 

$90$62
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

Experience the luxury of 100% linen with this pant from Madewell, featuring a sailor's button on the waist.

$88$66
WITH CODE: SUNDAZE
Caslon Track Style Linen Pants
Caslon Track Style Linen Pants
Nordstrom
Caslon Track Style Linen Pants

These cropped linen pants with a drawstring waist are perfect for an active summer day.

$59$40
Athleta Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant
Athleta Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant
Athleta
Athleta Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant

Try a pseudo-denim look this summer with the Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant from Athleta. 

$89$40
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant

These striped linen pants are perfect to pair with flat sandals or white sneakers for any summer occasion. 

$35
J. Crew Wide-Leg Seaside Linen Pant
J. Crew Wide-Leg Seaside Linen Pant
J. Crew
J. Crew Wide-Leg Seaside Linen Pant

A J.Crew's staple since 2015, the seaside pant is back again with a breezy update this Summer 2023. 

$98
Vince Camuto Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Vince Camuto Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants

Add a pop of pink to any summer outfit with these drawstring straight leg linen pants. 

$79
Free People Lotta Love Linen Trousers
Free People Lotta Love Linen Trousers
Free People
Free People Lotta Love Linen Trousers

These comfortable Free People linen pants are a true summer wardrobe staple. Pair with sneakers or loafers for a chic look. 

$128$100

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Best Linen Shirts for Men to Keep Cool All Summer: Alex Mill, J.Crew, Abercrombie, Everlane, and More

Keep Your Cool This Summer With These Affordable Linen Wardrobe Staples

The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long

The Best White Pants for Women to Wear This Summer

The 16 Best Denim Shorts You’ll Be Living in All Summer

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Summer Must-Haves For Up to 30% Off

Michael Kors Is Having a Massive Summer Sale — Save Up to 60% Off

Save Up to 50% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer After Prime Day

10 Best Linen Shirts for Men to Keep Cool All Summer Long

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Summer

The 20 Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Starting at Just $50