Shopping

The Best Lululemon Deals: Align Leggings and More Are on Sale Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lululemon Deals
Lululemon

Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale section every week. 

Right now, one of Lululemon's most beloved leggings is one sale. The buttery-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite Lululemon leggings with over 18,000 reviews. As we refresh our wardrobe for the fall, these leggings in 46 different colors are on sale for prices starting at just $19. 

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. 

$118$19 AND UP

With fall shopping in full force, Lululemon's deals include more best-selling leggings, tank tops, exercise dresses, sweatshirts and more at discounted prices. Athleisure deals in the Lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn year round. Right now, there is so much Lululemon apparel on sale just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best as we enter a new season.

Shop all Lululemon Deals

In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the Lululemon sale — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, tights or running shorts, you really don't want to miss out on these deals from Lululemon.

Ahead, check out the best Lululemon deals and styles to shop today. 

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture to help you stay dry.

$118$29 AND UP
Court Crush Dress
Court Crush Dress
Lululemon
Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138$69
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
Lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"

The Base Pace High-Rise Running Tights won't overheat you during your run, thanks to Lululemon's Nulux Fabric.

$98$49
Sculpt Cropped Tank Top
Sculpt Cropped Tank Top
Lululemon
Sculpt Cropped Tank Top

The Sculpt Cropped Tank Top is fab for gym day, but also perfect for a leisurely day out on a hot day.

$48$24
lululemon Align Bodysuit 8"
lululemon Align Bodysuit 8"
Lululemon
lululemon Align Bodysuit 8"

Shake up your usual workout gear with this fun Lululemon Align Bodysuit.

$128$89
Align Cropped Tank Top
Align Cropped Tank Top
Lululemon
Align Cropped Tank Top

The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.

$72$29
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Lululemon
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Flared pants are back! Hop on this trend with these flattering Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant.

$118$49 AND UP
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/DDD(E) Cup
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Lululemon
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/DDD(E) Cup

This Lululemon sports bra is designed for yoga and low-impact workout support. Sweat-wicking and breathable, the bra has a strappy open back that allows for a full range of motion.

$58$39

RELATED CONTENT:

16 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Workout Shoe

The 16 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga in 2022

The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are 30% Off Right Now

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color

The 20 Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock and 50% Off

Outdoor Voices Drops New Collection Just in Time for Fall