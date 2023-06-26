lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples but are also longtime go-tos for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is overflowing with can't-miss styles for summer. You can find specials on leggings, joggers, running shorts and more.

One of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an all-time low price you don't want to miss. The super-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with thousands of rave reviews. As we refresh our workout wardrobe for summer, select Align leggings are available now for just $59.

As the weather starts to heat up, lululemon's hottest items, with limited-time prices, include some of their best-selling leggings, tennis dresses, running shoes, and more. They are all perfect for warmer weather workouts. Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn all year and there is nothing clearance about them.

In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in lululemon's specials — and perfect for switching up your go-to gym styles this summer. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bras, tank tops, or sneakers, you really don't want to miss out on these fast-selling items from lululemon.

Court Crush Dress lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $54 Shop Now

