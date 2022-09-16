lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to lululemon's We Made Too Much section every week.

Right now, one of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an amazing price you don't want to miss. The buttery-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with over 18,000 reviews. As we refresh our wardrobe for the fall, these leggings in 46 different colors are going for prices starting at just $19.

With fall shopping in full force, lululemon's hottest items with new, temporary prices include some of their best-selling leggings, tank tops, exercise dresses, sweatshirts and more, that have come with seasonal changes. Athleisure in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn year round and there is nothing clearance about them. Right now, there is so much lululemon apparel with amazing prices just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best as we enter a new season.

Shop all lululemon Deals

In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the lululemon seasonal products switches — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, tights or running shorts, you really don't want to miss out on these fast-selling items from lululemon.

Ahead, check out the best lululemon styles to shop today.

Court Crush Dress Lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $69 Buy Now

