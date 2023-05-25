Shopping

The Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds for Summer: Shop Align Leggings, Tennis Dresses and More

By ETonline Staff
lululemon
lululemon

lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is overflowing with can't-miss styles for Memorial Day. There are specials on leggings, joggers, running shorts and more.

Shop lululemon Memorial Day

One of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an all-time low price you don't want to miss. The buttery-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with thousands of rave reviews. As we refresh our workout wardrobe for summer, select Align leggings are available now for just $59.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 13 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$98$59
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

The lululemon Align pant feels weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.

$128$99

As the weather starts to heat up, lululemon's hottest items with limited-time prices include some of their best-selling leggings, tennis dresses, running shoes, and more, that are perfect for warmer weather workouts. Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn all year and there is nothing clearance about them.

In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the lululemon Memorial Day specials — and perfect for switching up your go-to gym styles this summer. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bras, tank tops, or hoodies, you really don't want to miss out on these fast-selling items from lululemon.

lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger
lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger

These joggers are great for low-impact workouts like yoga, or whenever you want to feel really, really comfortable. 

$119$89
Blissfeel Running Shoe
Blissfeel Running Shoe
lululemon
Blissfeel Running Shoe

Save on these ultra-comfortable workout shoes that feel like they were made specifically for your foot. 

$148$99
Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top
Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top
lululemon
Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top

Designed for yoga, the lululemon Align tank top is so weightless and buttery soft, all you feel is your practice.

$58$39
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
lululemon
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Flared pants are back! Hop on this trend with these flattering Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant.

$118$89
Court Crush Dress
Court Crush Dress
lululemon
Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138$69
It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt
It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt

The Rulu fabric will keep you warm and dry during a cold-weather run.

$98$69
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"

The Base Pace High-Rise Running Tights won't overheat you during your run, thanks to lululemon's Nulux Fabric.

$98$49
All Yours Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt
All Yours Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
All Yours Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt

We all need a relaxed fit long sleeve in our winter wardrobe. The cotton lululemon shirt will be a versatile and warm addition to your athleisure wear.

$68$49
Align Cropped Tank Top
Align Cropped Tank Top
lululemon
Align Cropped Tank Top

The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.

$72$29
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture to help you stay dry.

$118$89
Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon
Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Designed for running and training, the lululemon Chargefeels deliver both bounce and agile support. 

$138$89

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

