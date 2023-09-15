lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples but are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is overflowing with dozens of steals for fall and now is the perfect time to save on wardrobe upgrades. You can find leggings, joggers, sneakers and staples like running shorts and more for less.

Shop lululemon Fall Picks

In this hidden corner of lululemon's site, one of the brand's most beloved leggings is going for an all-time low price you don't want to miss. The super-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with thousands of rave reviews. Right now, select Align leggings are available for as low as $39.

Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are both comfortable and durable to be worn all year. The best finds include some of the brand's best-selling tennis dresses, tank tops, running shoes, and more. They are all perfect for working out this fall and there is nothing clearance about them.

In addition to the Align leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles can be found at lululemon for a fraction of the cost. Whether you're shopping for yourself or purchasing gifts, don't miss out on the deepest price cuts from lululemon's We Made Too Much section this weekend.

Court Crush Dress lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $54 Shop Now

