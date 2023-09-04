lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples but are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is overflowing with dozens of steals and Labor Day is the perfect time to save on wardrobe upgrades. You can find leggings, joggers, sneakers and staples like running shorts and more for less.

In this hidden corner of lululemon's site, one of the brand's most beloved leggings is going for an all-time low price you don't want to miss. The super-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with thousands of rave reviews. Right now, select Align leggings are available for as low as $39.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 25 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. $98-$118 $39-$79 Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials. $128-$138 $49-$109 Shop Now

Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are both comfortable and durable to be worn all year. The best finds include some of the brand's best-selling tennis dresses, tank tops, running shoes, and more. They are all perfect for working out this fall and there is nothing clearance about them.

In addition to the Align leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles can be found at lululemon for a fraction of the cost. Whether you're shopping for yourself or purchasing gifts, don't miss out on the deepest price cuts from lululemon's We Made Too Much section this Labor Day.

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6" lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6" Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend this summer with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns. $64-$74 $39-$49 Shop Now

Court Crush Dress lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $54 Shop Now

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise workout leggings wick away moisture to help you stay dry and are the perfect fit for running. $118 $49-$89 Shop Now

Restfeel Women's Slide lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide Slide into something more comfortable post-workout with these lululemon Restfeel Slides. $58 $49 Shop Now

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe Designed for running and training, the lululemon Chargefeels deliver style, bounce, and agile support. $138 $89 Shop Now

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4" lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4" For when the sun gets hotty hot, throw on this perfect pair of shorts with a cute tank top. $68 - $78 $34 - $59 Shop Now

Align Cropped Tank Top lululemon Align Cropped Tank Top The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much. $68 $44-$49 Shop Now

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length Pair this tank with flowy shorts or light leggings for comfort and the perfect workout fit. $58 - $68 $19-$44 Shop Now

Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top lululemon Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top Designed for yoga, the lululemon Align tank top is so weightless and buttery soft, all you feel is comfort in your practice. Pair with your favorite sports bra. $58 $39-$44 Shop Now

Blissfeel Running Shoe lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe Save on these ultra-comfortable workout shoes that feel like they were made specifically for your foot. $148 $74-99 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

