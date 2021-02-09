The Best Man movie franchise is expanding to TV.

Peacock has ordered a limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, reuniting the original cast from the films for 10 episodes to close out the story, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau are all set to return. Writer-director Malcolm D. Lee, who oversaw the Best Man films, is also behind the limited series and will produce alongside Dayna Lynne North (Insecure, Veronica Mars).

Based on the Universal movies by Lee, Best Man: Final Chapters will catch up with Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall) and Murch (Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

The Best Man premiered in theaters in 1999 and made $35 million at the box office. The sequel, The Best Man Holiday, came 14 years later in 2013 and earned more than double the original film at the box office.

“Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise,” Lee says. “We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in ‘The Best Man’ universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

"The Best Man films were a cultural touchstone during my college days -- and they’ve remained influential pop culture references to this day,” North says. “I’ve grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock."

“We're excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” says Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

“When Malcolm joined the UTV family, our first conversation was about our collective desire to bring his groundbreaking Universal feature franchise to television. Three years and one pandemic later, we’re on the brink of doing just that. I’m thrilled for us all to see this goal come to fruition," Universal Television President Erin Underhill says.

The news comes nearly a year after Diggs hinted at The Best Man franchise continuing on the small screen.

"I do think it will happen,” he said on The Talk's Take 5 segment on Instagram in March. “We’ve all been in discussions with the director, Malcolm Lee. [But], I think it might end up being a TV series, maybe on a streaming platform."

For more on The Best Man franchise, watch the video below.

ET First: 'The Best Man Holiday' Set Visit

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Best Man' Reunites for 'Holiday' after 14 Years

Related Gallery