The Best Matching Sets You Can Throw on and Go This Summer: Shop Easy Outfits for All Occasions

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
devon windsor set
Devon Windsor
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:23 PM PDT, May 30, 2024

One and done: Look no further than these matching sets for your ideal summer outfit.

Matching sets make for perfect summer 'fits because they're on-trend and take no brain power to put together. You want to spend the sunny days ahead having fun — not trying to match the ideal top and skirt, after all. With matching sets, all the work is done for you to create a cute outfit, and each piece can be mixed and matched to create a whole range of looks, making them ideal to take on vacation.

There are several types of matching sets, from matching skirt sets to matching pant sets. There are casual options for the beach as well as chic options for a dressy dinner. We've found matching sets with trending features like a butter yellow hue, low-rise maxi skirt and more. Whether you want a sexy night out look or something more conservative, there's a matching set for you.

The matching sets trend is still going strong. We've found options from O'Neill, Devon Windsor, Princess Polly and more that are ideal for summer 2024.

Shop the cutest matching sets we've found for your budget and size ahead.

O’Neill Rosarito Hoody Pullover Fleece and Lounge Shorts

O’Neill Rosarito Hoody Pullover Fleece and Lounge Shorts
O’Neill

O’Neill Rosarito Hoody Pullover Fleece and Lounge Shorts

Name a better outfit for a chilly summer night at the beach.

$65

Top

Shop Now

$50

Shorts

Shop Now

Devon Windsor Jace Top and Skirt

Devon Windsor Jace Top and Skirt
Devon Windsor

Devon Windsor Jace Top and Skirt

This stunning strapless top has beaded details and pairs with a mini skirt.

$155

Top

Shop Now

$135

Skirt

Shop Now

Princess Polly Zenda Linen Blend Top and Tearose Linen Blend Maxi Skirt

Princess Polly Zenda Linen Blend Top and Tearose Linen Blend Maxi Skirt
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Zenda Linen Blend Top and Tearose Linen Blend Maxi Skirt

Embrace the low-rise maxi skirt trend with this breezy linen set.

$68

Top

Shop Now

$100

Skirt

Shop Now

Free People Miranda Sweater Set

Free People Miranda Sweater Set
Free People

Free People Miranda Sweater Set

Get comfy in this breezy sweater set that's ideal for the beach.

Camila Coelho João Top and Mini Skirt

Camila Coelho João Top and Mini Skirt
Revolve

Camila Coelho João Top and Mini Skirt

This beachy linen-blend set with cutouts has a chic geometric look.

$178

Top

Shop Now

$148

Skirt

Shop Now

Princess Polly Chakira Set

Princess Polly Chakira Set
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Chakira Set

This lace-trim skirt set is ready for a night out.

Bardot Anya Satin Top and Marli Maxi Skirt

Bardot Anya Satin Top and Marli Maxi Skirt
Revolve

Bardot Anya Satin Top and Marli Maxi Skirt

Don't pass up this maxi skirt set in an on-trend butter yellow. We love the wraparound tie-up design.

$89

Top

Shop Now

$119

Skirt

Shop Now

Boohoo Plus Eyelet off Shoulder Top and Maxi Skirt Two-Piece

Boohoo Plus Eyelet off Shoulder Top and Maxi Skirt Two-Piece
Boohoo

Boohoo Plus Eyelet off Shoulder Top and Maxi Skirt Two-Piece

This plus-size skirt set comes in a summer-ready eyelet fabric.

$62 $37

Shop Now

Guizio Chiffon Wrap-Around Top and Slit Mini Skirt

Guizio Chiffon Wrap-Around Top and Slit Mini Skirt
Guizio

Guizio Chiffon Wrap-Around Top and Slit Mini Skirt

This ruffle top with a scarf neckline pairs effortlessly with a low-rise flutter skirt. This set comes in an on-trend light blue.

$168

Top

Shop Now

$158

Skirt

Shop Now

Petal + Pup Hallie Top and Pants

Petal + Pup Hallie Top and Pants
Petal + Pup

Petal + Pup Hallie Top and Pants

This sleek strapless top pairs with high-waisted pants for a classy yet trending look.

$45

Top

Shop Now

$55

Pants

Shop Now

Lulus Effortless Vacay White Linen Set

Lulus Effortless Vacay White Linen Set
Lulus

Lulus Effortless Vacay White Linen Set

This matching set is ready for your European vacation. It's ideal for breezy beach days.

$49

Top

Shop Now

$55

Skirt

Shop Now

