Matching sets make for perfect summer 'fits because they're on-trend and take no brain power to put together. You want to spend the sunny days ahead having fun — not trying to match the ideal top and skirt, after all. With matching sets, all the work is done for you to create a cute outfit, and each piece can be mixed and matched to create a whole range of looks, making them ideal to take on vacation.

There are several types of matching sets, from matching skirt sets to matching pant sets. There are casual options for the beach as well as chic options for a dressy dinner. We've found matching sets with trending features like a butter yellow hue, low-rise maxi skirt and more. Whether you want a sexy night out look or something more conservative, there's a matching set for you.

The matching sets trend is still going strong. We've found options from O'Neill, Devon Windsor, Princess Polly and more that are ideal for summer 2024.

Shop the cutest matching sets we've found for your budget and size ahead.