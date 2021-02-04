There's always something to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, CBS All Access (soon to be Paramount+), Peacock, Discovery+ and more streaming services. However, there are so many choices that it can get a little overwhelming. To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream right now -- including new arrivals, old favorites and titles you may have forgotten to check out when they first premiered.

And for even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guide for everything new on Netflix and Hulu in February.

Super Bowl LV

The Super Bowl LV matchup between Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs is primed for memorable game moments, buzzworthy commercials and unbelievable musical performances. This year's Big Game, being broadcast on CBS pits the AFC and NFC champs against each other for the right to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Will it be Brady with his seventh Super Bowl ring (and first with the Bucs)? Or will it be Mahomes with his second straight victory? Find out: CBS Sports has a free live stream to watch the Super Bowl.

With the pandemic downsizing every aspect of the typically jam-packed event, there will still be plenty of surprises for non-sports fans to enjoy. Halftime show headliner The Weeknd revealed to ET that the majority of his anticipated performance will take place in the stands, partly due to COVID restrictions. "We're also using the field as well, but we wanted to kind of do something that we've never done before," he shared days before the Super Bowl. "We built the stage [in] the stadium. But I'm not going to tell you anything else, because you have to watch on Sunday."

Country star Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan will perform the national anthem, while H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful." Poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who made headlines at the presidential inauguration, will recite an original poem. Following the game, CBS will launch Queen Latifah's The Equalizer reboot.

Watch the free live stream of the Super Bowl

WandaVision

The first of Marvel's crop of big-budget TV shows to roll out post-Avengers on Disney+, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they live their ideal lives in suburban America who begin to suspect that not everything is as they seem. What begins as a half-hour sitcom paying homage to classic '50s and '70s comedies transforms into something completely different. Considering the series takes place after Avengers: Endgame, it will need to somehow address Vision's death in Infinity War. As Olsen teased ahead of the series' January launch, "We're going to finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch."

WandaVision won't be shy on familiar faces, as MCU favorites like Kat Dennings' bespectacled Darcy Lewis (Thor, Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park's Jimmy Woo (Ant-Man and the Wasp) play integral roles in the series. Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, who will be seen on the big screen in Captain Marvel 2, is also first introduced through this genre-bending world, as well as Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed playing Wanda and Vision's nosy neighbors.

Watch WandaVision on Disney+

Malcolm & Marie

Zendaya and John David Washington explore the fragility of love and relationships in the black-and-white Netflix film, Malcolm & Marie, which is directed and written by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Filmed during the pandemic, they play a couple who return home after the premiere for Malcolm's (Washington), a filmmaker, latest movie. As he waits for what he hopes is critical and financial success, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationships -- past and present -- begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

"It's been a special opportunity to play a character that was not only written for me but written to me," Zendaya told ET in January. "Sam wrote it not only as a challenge for me, but also to the woman he is able to see grow in front of him." Washington also praised his co-star, saying he was blown away by her ability to turn the switch when it came time to inhabit Marie. "It speaks to her incredible ability -- this God given gift of performing -- because she's such a beautiful person, just a great person, a genuine person, that she can snap into Marie and say some things that are kind of hurtful," the Tenet star said. "I caught myself actually watching [her] instead of participating, which you never should do in fear that you're going to break her character, but she was always in it. I'm just inspired by her."

Watch Malcolm & Marie on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming to an end -- so it's only fitting that the titular character must face the End of All Things. After essentially cloning herself in the Part 3 finale Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and her friends must band together in the final episodes to fight together The Void. What is The Void? Well, it's what will happen if the Eldritch Terrors (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness and more) are not stopped upon their descent to Greendale. Time to save the world!

"I hope people found joy in the show and I hope people found an escape in the show," Shipka told ET during our exclusive virtual red carpet for the show's final run. "And I hope that this show inspired people to come into their own power and be the most unapologetic version of themselves."

Watch Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix

Bridgerton

While it’s being called Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, Bridgerton is truly a Shondaland original. The upcoming period drama based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance novels is the first original series to come out of Shonda Rhimes’ production deal with Netflix, and features a racially diverse interpretation of the early 1800s, near the end of King George III’s rule, where Black people hold titles and power equal to their white counterparts.

The ensemble series about high society kicks off as Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the revered and expansive Bridgerton family, makes her debut in London’s marriage market. And no sooner than she steps out do she and others around her become the subject of the mysterious Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet, which stirs up drama among friends, families and outsiders alike.

Watch Bridgerton on Netflix

Soul

Pixar's latest offering follows a middle-school band teacher, Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx), whose dreams of becoming a professional jazz musician are put on hold when he falls down an open manhole and lands in The Great Before. There, he meets a reluctant new soul, 22 (Tina Fey), and the duo set off to return Joe to his body and a second chance at living. Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs round out the film's Earthly cast, while the spiritual realm boasts the voices of Graham Norton, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade and Rachel House, among others.

The movie is Pixar's first film to feature a Black lead, as well as the first completed remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic and the first to debut exclusively on Disney+. "I think it does have a lot to say about where we are, and I hope it will give people kind of an outlet. A bit of an escape, but also a chance to really discuss a lot of this stuff," director Pete Docter told ET. "The idea that you're waking yourself up to life and looking at it anew every day, I think is really exciting. That's what we try to communicate in this movie."

Watch Soul on Disney+





Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is Viola Davis' second adaptation of an August Wilson stage show, following her Oscar-winning turn in 2016's Fences. (Denzel Washington, who co-starred in and directed the latter, serves as an executive producer on Ma Rainey.) In the movie, which is sure to be another awards contender, Davis stars as the legendary titular singer, known as the Mother of the Blues, during a recording session of the titular song in 1920s Chicago, with a backing band that includes standout turns from Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman and the late Chadwick Boseman in his final film role.

Watch Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix.

The Flight Attendant

If you haven't caught The Flight Attendant yet, it's time to get on board. Kaley Cuoco returns to TV for her first live-action role since The Big Bang Theory wrapped in 2019 in the eight-episode HBO Max series, based on the 2018 bestseller by Chris Bohjalian. Cuoco plays Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up after a drunken evening of debauchery and sex with a handsome, mysterious stranger (Michiel Huisman), only to find her lover gruesomely murdered in her hotel bed. Without any recollection of what happened or if she had anything do with his death, Cassie goes down a dangerous spiral as her past demons resurface amid her search for the truth. The lauded series also stars Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, and more.

Watch The Flight Attendant on HBO Max.

Sound of Metal

The TIFF darling stars Riz Ahmed in an acclaimed performance as Ruben, a drummer who plays in a metal band with his girlfriend, Lou (Olivia Cooke). When Ruben begins to rapidly lose his hearing, he has to grapple with the immediate effect on his professional and personal life, maintain his sobriety and figure out how to move forward in a new, unexpected reality.

Watch Sound of Metal on Amazon Prime.

Sylvie's Love

Starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, Sylvie's Love is a sweeping romance set in the 1950s (and '60s). If you've been waiting for a cinematic love story akin to The Notebook, this is the one. The film is a gorgeous depiction of Black love and Kerry Washington's support for star and real-life husband Asomugha makes the whole thing that much cuter.

Watch Sylvie's Love on Amazon Prime.

The Prom

In Ryan Murphy's glitzy film adaptation of the Tony-nominated stage show, Meryl Streep and James Corden play fading Broadway stars Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman, who are in desperate need of some good PR after their latest show is a flop. Dee Dee and Barry find a perfect cause in a small-town Indiana high school, where Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) has been banned from attending the titular dance with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose), due to opposition from the conservative head of the PTA (Kerry Washington). And so, Dee Dee, Barry and fellow down-on-their-luck thespians Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells) descend upon the school to save the day and give Emma the best night of her life.

Watch The Prom on Netflix.

Star Trek: Discovery

Disco'sthird season picked up after a game-changing cliffhanger, when Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew blasted off 930 years into the future, arriving in the year 3188, where the Federation has been depleted following a mysterious apocalyptic event called The Burn. Season 3 also welcomed the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, as well as Michael's mysterious ally in the new world, Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), and his furry companion, a cat named Grudge.

Watch Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

The stars of the Disney+ series are ringing in the holiday season with a 45-minute special, where they share their favorite holiday traditions, sing iconic favorites and offer sneak peeks of the upcoming second season -- including new original songs like Joshua Bassett's performance of his new Christmas song, "The Perfect Gift."

Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special on Disney+.

Saved By the Bell

Surprising many, the Saved by the Bell reboot defied expectations when it premiered on Peacock. 30 Rock and Great News producer Tracy Wigfield brought the beloved high school comedy out of its '90s multi-cam bubble and infused it with a modern sensibility. Still taking place at Bayside High, the new series follows a group of privileged teens who must now share the hallways with a more diverse group of kids from working-class families after the California governor (Mark-Paul Gosselaar returning as a grown-up Zack Morris) shuts down lower-income schools. The series also welcomes back originals Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), who serve as faculty members and the voice of reason to the new generation of students -- and the talented cast of young stars inject a needed dose of reality to the franchise.

Watch Saved By the Bell on Peacock.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

The Great British Bake-Off gets even better at the holidays, when some of your favorite past bakers return to the tent to complete in a one-day challenge, where the stakes are still high but no one goes home. It's the best of both worlds -- and this year's third installment is made even better by a special episode featuring the cast of Derry Girls! On your mark, get set, watch!

Watch The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on Netflix.

The Mandalorian

Following an incredibly successful debut season, which introduced the world to “Baby Yoda” and earned Disney+ its first Emmy nomination, The Mandalorian returned for more adventures, with a second season that sees the Mandalorian (aka Mando aka Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal) and the Child (aka Baby Yoda, aka Grogu) continuing their journey through an ever-dangerous galaxy as they face enemies and try to rally allies. But the mission to return the Child to its home planet, wherever that may be, is much more complicated now that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) has been established as the Darksaber-wielding big bad and survived their last, bloody encounter in the season 1 finale.

Watch The Mandalorian on Disney+.

The Stand

The latest TV adaptation of Stephen King’s sprawling 1978 novel, The Stand tells the epic saga of good versus evil among survivors after a viral plague decimates the world’s population. At either end of what executive producer Ben Cavell calls “the forces of light and dark” are 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and the sinister Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), who have drawn a sprawling, eclectic group of followers played by the likes of James Marsden, Jovan Adepo and Odessa Young.

Watch The Stand on CBS All Access.

The Wilds

Lost meets genderbent Lord of the Flies in this new series about about a group of young girls from different backgrounds whose plane crashes, leaving them stranded on a mysterious, deserted island. The Wilds stars Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Taylor Ali, Shannon Berry, Sarah Pidgeon, Erana James, Jenna Clause and more.

Watch The Wilds on Amazon Prime.

Big Mouth

The new season of the animated comedy -- which stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph and more as a group of teens and their accompanying "Hormone Monsters" -- heads to camp, where the kids find themselves dealing with an onslaught of anxiety ahead of their eighth grade year. The pesky emotion comes in the form of Tito the Mosquito, a new character voiced by Maria Bamford. The new episodes also feature guest appearances from Zach Galifianakis, Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown and more, as well as the introduction of Ayo Edebiri as the voice of Missy.

Watch Big Mouth on Netflix.

Shameless

The Gallaghers are back for one last raucous adventure, taking on gentrifiers, the Milkovich family and the legal marijuana industry in their eleventh and final season. News of Shameless' impending series finale came in early 2020, following Cameron Monaghan's return to the series after initially announcing his exit in October 2018 and leading lady Emmy Rossum's departure from the series after nine seasons. The cast also includes William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner.

Watch Shameless on Showtime.

The Crown

The highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown marks Olivia Colman’s return and final episodes as Queen Elizabeth II, before she passes the royal scepter to Imelda Staunton. This season, the historical drama about the royal family, created by Peter Morgan, jumps forward in time to the 1980s, a period when two new women -- Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) -- had the most impact on the monarchy.

Watch The Crown on Netflix.

Dash & Lily

Based on the popular young adult book series, Dash & Lily's Book of Dares, by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, the eight-episode holiday romance follows the cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and the optimistic Lily (Midori Francis) as they embark on a memorable adventure through New York City without ever meeting. Communicating only through a red notebook, the teenagers trade dares, dreams and desires they pass back and forth at locations across the city, finding they have more in common with each other than they may have expected.

Watch Dash & Lily on Netflix.

I Am Greta

Swedish director Nathan Grossman tracks the story of teenage activist Greta Thunberg, from her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament, through her rise to international fame, which culminates in her extraordinary wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.

Watch I Am Greta on Hulu.

Song Exploder

Based on the lauded podcast of the same name, Song Exploder features host Hrishikesh Hirway sitting down with some of the biggest names in music to dissect the creation of one of their most popular tracks, down to the bare bones creation of the lyrics and musicality. Season 1 features in-depth conversations with Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M. and Ty Dolla $ign, while season 2 dives into songs by Nine Inch Nails, Dua Lipa, The Killers and Natalia Lafourcade.

Watch Song Exploder on Netflix.

The Undoing

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's new HBO thriller -- based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known -- centers on Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), a couple who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

Watch The Undoing on HBO and HBO Max.

The Queen's Gambit

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the coming-of-age drama about a chess prodigy to life in The Queen’s Gambit. The limited series -- and one of Netflix's most-watched shows of 2020 -- is based on the novel by Walter Tevis and “explores the true cost of genius” as it tells the story of an orphan, Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy), who discovers she has a remarkable talent for chess. Soon after she’s adopted by a lonely housewife, Mrs. Alma (Marielle Heller), Beth’s passion for chess grows as she starts competing around the country. However, her passion for the game is challenged by her addiction to tranquilizers, which she turns to in order to help combat her personal demons.

Watch The Queen's Gambit on Netflix.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin's latest real-life dramatization tells the story of the events surrounding the 1968 Democratic National Convention, and a group of political leaders who were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot in a nationally televised trial that radicalized a generation of young people. The star-studded cast includes Sacha Baron Cohen and Jeremy Strong as activists Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Panther Party members Fred Hampton and Bobby Seale, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne and more.

Watch The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix.

Clouds

Clouds tells the inspiring true story of a 17-year-old musician, Zach Sobiech, as he navigates his senior year of high school, first love and being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Given six months to live, Zach sets out to put his goodbyes to his loved ones into song -- and unwittingly writes a viral hit, the titular "Clouds."

"Most teenagers feel like they're invincible. Not the Superman kind of invincible. The kind of invincible that tricks you into thinking tomorrow might be a better day to start chasing your dreams," Zach (played by Fin Argus) narrates the trailer. "And while there's a lot that I don't know at my age, what I do know is this: We all have limited time."

Watch Clouds on Disney+.

Time

In 1997, newlyweds Fox and Rob Rich, facing the loss of their family business, robbed a bank. She served three and a half years in prison, while he was sentenced to 60 years without the possibility of probation, parole or a suspension of sentence. Fox would spend the next two decades battling the criminal justice system to bring him home.

Time is both a portrait of a woman's fight to keep her family together despite her husband's imprisonment and a look at the harm mass incarceration inflicts not only to the incarcerated but the loved ones left behind. Director Garrett Bradley pieces the moving film together using both her own footage and more than 100 hours of archival home videos Fox shot throughout Rob's sentence. The collaboration is loving and aching and ultimately, despite it all, uplifting.

Watch Time on Amazon Prime.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Two years after the buzzed-about debut of The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix, creator and executive producer Mike Flanagan has gifted horror fans with an anthological follow-up filled with familiar faces in a brand-new, nine-episode ghost story.



"While the first season is like, a family drama horror, this season is more gothic, you know, dark, moody, romance or a very tragic love story," star Victoria Pedretti, who plays Dani, dished to ET during a virtual junket.

Watch The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix.

Ted Lasso

One of 2020's most hilarious new shows, Ted Lasso stars SNL alum Jason Sudeikis as a good ol' boy college football coach who heads across the pond to lead a beloved English "football" club. The character was born from a series of promos Sudeikis did as the character for NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League several years ago, but there's just as much heart as there is silly schtick in the new series.

Watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

Console Wars

Console Wars, a new CBS All Access documentary produced and directed by Jonah Tulis and Blake J. Harris -- author of the book of the same name -- details the rivalry and fierce business competition that developed between Nintendo and Sega, when the latter company found popularity with its Sonic the Hedgehog franchise in the early '90s.

"It became a kind of Spy vs. Spy," Sega of America's Ellen Beth van Buskirk says in the trailer of the developmental competition between the two companies, while other Sega and Nintendo figures recall confrontations between the two factions that included "yelling and screaming at various events" and even the sabotage of a Sonic balloon display.

Watch Console Wars on CBS All Access.

Pen15

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle are back in middle school for pen15's second season! Hulu’s insanely addictive, highly bingeable comedy hits ‘90s kids right in the feels, with a spot-on recreation of the awkward, nostalgic details of early-aughts life, and the 30-something creators and stars acting alongside real-life tweens only adds to the hilarity.

Watch pen15 on Hulu.

Julie and the Phantoms

Netflix's new teen musical comedy series centers around high schooler Julie (newcomer Madison Reyes), who's lost her passion for music following the death of her mother. When three musicians -- Luke, Reggie and Alex -- from 1995, the year they died, suddenly appear as ghosts in her mother's old music studio in the present day, Julie slowly begins to find her love of singing and writing again. The boys' unlikely friendship and chemistry with Julie brings them to form their own band, and hence, Julie and the Phantoms is born.

Watch Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix.

Cuties

Don't let the controversy over Netflix's promotional poster be the last you hear of Cuties. The French-language film, about an 11-year-old Senegalese Muslim girl named Amy, who rebels against her conservative family by joining a group of dancers at her school called "The Cuties," won the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award at Sundance this year. Maïmouna Doucouré's feature directorial debut is a heartfelt coming-of-age film about tradition, religion and growing up online.

Watch Cuties on Netflix

The Boys

Season 2 of the gritty Amazon Prime series about a world where super-powered humans are anything but heroes introduces a new "supe" to the mix, bringing in You're the Worst star Aya Cash as Stormfront, a character who threatens Homelander's (Anthony Starr) standing as the Supes' unofficial leader and utilizes the powers of social media to advance her own questionable agenda.

"We were really looking to create the worst possible nightmare for Homelander and the worst thing that could happen to Homelander was a woman who wasn't scared of him and was stealing his spotlight because he is a big, gaping whole of insecurity," creator and executive producer Eric Kripke told ET of gender-flipping the comic role. "The idea that a woman could be more popular than him and not be scared of him, it's just so unbearable to him, so we did that."

Watch The Boys on Amazon Prime.

I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel's unsettling and powerful exploration of her own sexual assault became the inspiration for one of 2020's most lauded series -- which first aired on BBC One and is now available in full on HBO. Get caught up before Coel receives her well-deserved flowers during next year's awards season.

Watch I May Destroy You on HBO and HBO Max.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks is, as they say, boldly going where no Star Trek series has gone before: Into full-on comedy. The animated series -- which launches on Aug. 6 -- hails from Rick and Morty scribe Mike McMahan and leaves the cockpit to follow the support crew who "get all the paperwork signed, make sure we're spelling the name of the planet right, get to know all of the good places to eat."

The show is set in the year 2380 on Starfleet's least important ship, the U.S.S. Cerritos, with Jack Quaid voicing Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as the Romulan whiskey-swigging Ensign Beckett Mariner, plus Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis and Jerry O’Connell.

Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks on CBS All Access.

Hamilton

The beloved (and 11-time Tony-winning) Broadway musical is finally available to watch at home! Hamilton is streaming on Disney+ on July 3, offering fans a composite of several productions of the hip-hop founding father saga recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original 2016 cast, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Philippa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and more.

Watch Hamilton on Disney+.

13th

Named for the 13th Amendment -- which abolished slavery in the United States and ended involuntary servitude except as a punishment for conviction of a crime -- this documentary from director Ava DuVernay combines archival footage with testimony from activists and scholars in an examination of the U.S. prison system -- taking a close look at how America's history of racial inequality drives the high rate of incarceration.

Watch 13th on Netflix and for free on YouTube.

Friends

Your favorite Central Perk sextet is back on streaming on HBO Max! Catch up with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross, check in on Ugly Naked Guy, grab a coffee from Gunther and figure out, once and for all, if they were really "on a break" as you enjoy all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom.

Watch Friends on HBO Max.

Survivor

Twenty years after its premiere season, Survivor has continued to outwit, outplay and outlast, delivering some of reality TV's most grueling challenges and compelling personalities. Stream every season of the ultimate competition show on CBS All Access now.

Watch Survivor on CBS All Access.



Happy streaming!

